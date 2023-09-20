Home > News NEWS How to Choose the Right Waterproof Fitness Tracker for Swimming

Water sports and activities have seen a surge in popularity over the years. Swimming, in particular, stands out as a holistic exercise that works out almost every part of the body. But just like any other fitness activity, it's essential to measure and track your progress. This is where waterproof fitness trackers come into play. Specifically tailored for aquatic environments, these devices are designed to withstand water exposure, track your swims, and provide valuable data. Fitness trackers for swimming have become increasingly sophisticated, offering features that can make a significant difference in tracking and improving your performance in the pool. From lap counts to stroke detection and even monitoring your swolf score (a metric that combines your stroke count with the time it takes to swim a pool length), there's a plethora of features available. But with the myriad of options in the market, how do you choose the right one? Here's a comprehensive guide.

Waterproof Rating Before making a purchase, check the waterproof rating of the tracker. The International Protection (IP) rating is a standard that denotes the level of protection the device offers against water and dust. For swimming, you'd ideally want a tracker with an IPX8 rating, ensuring it can be submerged in water for prolonged periods.

Swim-Specific Features While most fitness trackers monitor steps and calories, not all are optimized for swimming. Look for features like: ●Lap Counting: Tracks the number of laps you've swum. ●Stroke Recognition: Identifies the type of stroke you're using (freestyle, backstroke, etc.). ●Distance Covered: Measures the distance swum during a session. ●Swolf Score Tracking: Helps improve swimming efficiency by measuring your stroke count against your speed.

Battery Life Swimming sessions can last for extended periods. You need a tracker that won't die midway. Check the battery life when used in swim mode. Some devices may offer longer battery life in standard mode but significantly less in swim mode due to the sensors working overtime.

Accuracy The accuracy of the data provided is paramount. Read reviews and see if users find the tracker's metrics consistent and accurate. Some brands might over or under-report data, which can impact your training.

Comfort and Fit Given the vigorous movements during swimming, the tracker should fit snugly. It shouldn't feel too tight or too loose, as this can affect its accuracy or risk it coming off. Opt for adjustable straps and materials that don't react with chlorine or saltwater.

Syncing and Compatibility Check if the tracker can sync data to your preferred fitness app or if it has a proprietary one. Compatibility with popular apps like Strava, MyFitnessPal, or MapMyRun can be a bonus. Additionally, ensure it can connect seamlessly with your smartphone or computer to transfer data.

Durability Pools expose fitness trackers to chlorine, while open-water swimming introduces them to salt. Both can corrode materials over time. Ensure the tracker is made of high-quality, durable materials that can withstand these conditions.

Price and Warranty While premium trackers often come with advanced features, there are budget-friendly options that offer great value for money. Determine what features are essential for your training and find a device that fits within your budget. Also, check the warranty period and what it covers. Given the exposure to water, a good warranty can be very beneficial.

User Interface and Display The tracker's display should be clear and visible underwater. Backlit displays can be a bonus for low-light conditions. The user interface should be intuitive, allowing you to navigate and access features without fuss.

Feedback and Reviews Lastly, check reviews from other swimmers. They can provide insights that you might not have considered. How comfortable is the tracker during long swims? How does it fare in different water conditions? These user testimonials can be invaluable.

Additional Insights: Smart Notifications and Custom Training Plans While the primary goal of a waterproof fitness tracker for swimming is to monitor your aquatic exercises, modern devices come with a range of supplementary features that can further enhance your experience. One such feature is smart notifications. If you're someone who spends a lot of time in the water but doesn't want to be completely cut off from the world, certain trackers offer notifications for calls, texts, or even social media alerts. This ensures that you're never too far from essential communications, even during extended swim sessions. Another noteworthy feature in some premium trackers is custom training plans. These devices analyze your swimming data and then provide tailored workouts to improve specific areas. Whether you're aiming to increase your speed, enhance stamina, or perfect a particular stroke, these guided training plans can be incredibly beneficial. Not only do they offer structured guidance, but they also help in maintaining motivation levels, ensuring you're always pushing your boundaries. This personalization in training can make a significant difference, especially for those aiming to participate in competitive events or achieve specific fitness milestones.

Conclusion Swimming is a fantastic workout, but to make the most of it, having the right tools is essential. A fitness tracker designed for swimming can be that crucial tool, providing insights, tracking your progress, and helping you refine your techniques. Remember, the best tracker is the one that fits your specific needs and helps you achieve your goals in the pool. Happy swimming!