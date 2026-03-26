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'It Was Touch and Go': Chuck Norris Survived 2 Heart Attacks That Would Have 'Killed Most Men'

Photo of Chuck Norris
Source: MEGA

Chuck Norris survived two heart attacks that would have ‘killed most men,’ nearly a decade before his death at 86 years old on March 20.

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March 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Chuck Norris endured a medical emergency that would've "easily killed" most men nearly a decade before his death on March 19.

In 2017, the then-77-year-old martial arts legend survived two massive back-to-back heart attacks before being rushed to get medical care via ambulances and helicopters.

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Chuck Norris Survived 2 Massive Heart Attacks

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Photo of Chuck Norris survived two massive heart attacks nearly a decade before his death.
Source: MEGA

Chuck Norris survived two massive heart attacks nearly a decade before his death.

"This would have easily killed most men half his age, but Chuck is still at the peak of physical fitness," a source told a news outlet.

The frightening ordeal followed an appearance made by the Walker, Texas Ranger star at the United Fighting Arts Federation’s World Championships in Las Vegas.

After the event, Norris, alongside his wife, Gena O'Kelley, and other family members, started their nine-hour trek toward their home in Chester, Calif. However, they broke their trip apart with a pit stop at the Tonopah Station Hotel and Casino in a remote area of Nevada.

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Chuck Norris Collapsed With Chest Pains

Photo of Chuck Norris reportedly collapsed at 5:30 in the morning and was rushed to the hospital.
Source: @chucknorris/Instagram

Chuck Norris reportedly collapsed at 5:30 in the morning and was rushed to the hospital.

"Chuck’s wife checked the group into the hotel around 1:30 in the morning," an employee at the hotel’s front desk reported. "He was on the casino floor a little while, and then went to his room."

At around 5:30 a.m., Norris collapsed with chest pains while taking a shower.

Shocked hotel patrons watched as emergency responders rushed the ailing actor through the casino on a stretcher and into an ambulance to make the 100-mile trek to Mt. Grant General Hospital in Hawthorne, Nev.

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Chuck Norris' Heart Stopped Twice

Photo of Chuck Norris was rushed via ambulance and helicopter after his heart stopped twice.
Source: MEGA

Chuck Norris was rushed via ambulance and helicopter after his heart stopped twice.

Norris reportedly stopped breathing during the long ride and medical professionals jump-started his heart with a defibrillator.

His heart stopped for a second time while arriving at the hospital. After medical personnel stabilized him, he was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno on a trauma chopper, according to eyewitnesses.

"It was touch and go. I was told his wife was allowed to ride in the med flight with him," a separate source revealed. "Everything happened so fast that it felt like he died twice in 47 minutes! There was so much hysteria it’s impossible to know how long the ordeal lasted. People were watching the heart monitor – not the clock!"

Chuck Norris' Death Was Confirmed on March 19

Photo of Chuck Norris died one day after receiving emergency care in Hawaii.
Source: MEGA

Chuck Norris died one day after receiving emergency care in Hawaii.

As OK! previously reported, Norris' death at 86 years old was confirmed by his loved ones on March 26. The news came one day after it was revealed he received emergency medical services while in Hawaii.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," they wrote via Instagram. "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

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