Chuck Norris Secretly Suffered 2 Major Heart Attacks in 1 Day Nearly 9 Years Before He Died at Age 86: 'There Was So Much Hysteria'
March 20 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Though Chuck Norris always put his health first, the late actor allegedly secretly suffered two heart attacks nearly nine years before he passed away on Thursday, March 19, at age 86.
A new report revealed the medical episode occurred in July 2017.
What Led to Chuck Norris' 2017 Heart Attacks?
"This would have easily killed most men half his age," an insider told the news outlet of what went down.
The incident occurred after he appeared at the United Fighting Arts Federation’s World Championships in Las Vegas.
Since his family had a nine-hour drive back to their home in Chester, Calif., they took a break at the Tonopah Station Hotel and Casino in Nevada.
A hotel staffer told The National Enquirer that the athlete "was on the casino floor a little while, and then went to his room. Around 5:30 a.m., Chuck collapsed with chest pains while taking a shower."
It was a long, 100-mile trip to Mt. Grant General Hospital in Hawthorne, Nev., and since he stopped breathing on the ride, his heart had to be jumpstarted with a defibrillator. He suffered a second heart attack after checking in at the hospital, where he once again stopped breathing at some point.
The fitness guru was then airlifted to Reno's Renown Regional Medical Center.
'It Felt Like He Died Twice in 47 Minutes'
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"It was touch and go," another source told the outlet of the ordeal. "I was told his wife was allowed to ride in the med flight with him. Everything happened so fast that it felt like he died twice in 47 minutes!"
"There was so much hysteria it’s impossible to know how long the ordeal lasted," they recalled. "People were watching the heart monitor — not the clock!"
When Did Chuck Norris Die?
As OK! reported, Norris' loved ones confirmed his death via social media on March 20 one day after it was revealed that he was rushed to the hospital in Hawaii.
"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," they shared. "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."
"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives," their message continued. "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."
"We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way," his relatives concluded. "As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us. With love, The Norris Family."