Chuck Norris Secretly Suffered 2 Major Heart Attacks in 1 Day Nearly 9 Years Before He Died at Age 86: 'There Was So Much Hysteria'

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Though Chuck Norris always put his health first, the late actor allegedly secretly suffered two heart attacks nearly nine years before he passed away on Thursday, March 19, at age 86. A new report revealed the medical episode occurred in July 2017.

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What Led to Chuck Norris' 2017 Heart Attacks?

Source: mega Chuck Norris allegedly had two heart attacks on the same day in 2017.

"This would have easily killed most men half his age," an insider told the news outlet of what went down. The incident occurred after he appeared at the United Fighting Arts Federation’s World Championships in Las Vegas. Since his family had a nine-hour drive back to their home in Chester, Calif., they took a break at the Tonopah Station Hotel and Casino in Nevada. A hotel staffer told The National Enquirer that the athlete "was on the casino floor a little while, and then went to his room. Around 5:30 a.m., Chuck collapsed with chest pains while taking a shower."

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Source: @chucknorris/instagram The athlete had to be taken to another hospital via helicopter after suffering the second heart attack.

It was a long, 100-mile trip to Mt. Grant General Hospital in Hawthorne, Nev., and since he stopped breathing on the ride, his heart had to be jumpstarted with a defibrillator. He suffered a second heart attack after checking in at the hospital, where he once again stopped breathing at some point. The fitness guru was then airlifted to Reno's Renown Regional Medical Center.

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'It Felt Like He Died Twice in 47 Minutes'

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Source: @chucknorris/instagram Chuck Norris and wife Gena O'Kelley married in 1998.

"It was touch and go," another source told the outlet of the ordeal. "I was told his wife was allowed to ride in the med flight with him. Everything happened so fast that it felt like he died twice in 47 minutes!" "There was so much hysteria it’s impossible to know how long the ordeal lasted," they recalled. "People were watching the heart monitor — not the clock!"

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When Did Chuck Norris Die?

Source: @chucknorris/instagram The 'Walker, Texas Ranger' alum was hospitalized in Hawaii one day before he died at age 86.

As OK! reported, Norris' loved ones confirmed his death via social media on March 20 one day after it was revealed that he was rushed to the hospital in Hawaii. "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," they shared. "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

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Source: mega The actor's loved ones thanked fans for their support as they grieve.