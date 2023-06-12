The Bear Roars: How David Capablanca Is Revolutionizing Short Selling

David Capablanca’s path in short trading is anything but conventional. Leaving behind a promising career in architecture, he embarked on a journey fueled by unyielding determination and a relentless pursuit of mastery. Capablanca’s approach has been marked by innovation, disciplined processes, and a creative mindset, from his early days of learning by immersion in seclusion to meeting up with industry experts and investigating fraudulent companies.

Before venturing into the world of short selling, Capablanca was building a career in architecture. He found it stifling.

“I went to the best school, did everything I was supposed to do, studied under the best architect, got all the good grades,” he says. “And I was in hundreds of thousands of dollars of student debt with thousands of work hours away from getting a license, and unable to design anything I wanted because I had to work for someone else.”

The step he took to break the many chains holding him down was to focus his energies on mastering the art of short selling, setting him on a unique path within the trading industry. Short selling is a sophisticated trading strategy that requires expertise, discipline, and the ability to navigate market volatility. In other words, not something that novice traders have in abundance.