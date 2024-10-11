Home > News NEWS Meet the Visionary Transforming the Future of Work: How Dhomonique Murphy Is Redefining Tech for a New Era Source: Dhomonique Murphy

In the fast-paced world of technology, few names rise to the surface with as much impact as Dhomonique Murphy. The creator and CEO of InclusiSync™ Workforce Solutions, Murphy is revolutionizing the way companies unlock the potential of their employees. Her groundbreaking proprietary SaaS platform—designed to assess, upskill, and optimize workforce productivity—is built for the enterprise across all industries. While the company’s current focus is on retail, by next year, the technology will be available to transform businesses in every sector. And make no mistake—Dhomonique Murphy is someone you’ll want to keep on your radar. “InclusiSync™ is built to solve a universal problem,” says Murphy. “So many companies struggle with unlocking the full potential of their workforce, and this system ensures every employee is equipped to contribute at their highest level. It’s about creating opportunities, aligning talent with goals, and driving success for both the individual and the business.” Murphy’s journey from the newsroom to the tech world may seem surprising, but it's rooted in a personal mission. Before building InclusiSync™, Murphy spent over two decades in television, landing her first hosting job at just 14 years old with KARE 11’s Minneapolis show "Whatever." Her career spanned local TV markets and national appearances on shows like The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna, The Steve Harvey Show, and HSN. She’s also been a featured speaker on Amazon’s stage at Advertising Week New York for the past two years, a testament to her growing influence in both media and technology.

Her shift into the tech space is fueled by her own story—a story of being overlooked and underestimated in the workforce. Early in her career, Murphy experienced a setback when she was demoted due to a misunderstanding of her abilities. “It was a tough time,” she recalls. “But when I was repositioned and finally given the chance to show what I could do, I earned my first Emmy® Award.” That demotion, and subsequent rise, became a driving force behind InclusiSync™. “I know what it feels like to be underestimated, to have your potential overlooked. That’s what makes me so passionate about ensuring InclusiSync™ leaves no one behind.” InclusiSync™ stands out because of its human-centered approach, combining behavioral science with advanced technology to pinpoint the strengths and gaps in employees’ skills. Companies that adopt a skills-based approach to workforce management are seeing real results. Murphy points to recent industry statistics showing that skills-based organizations are 98% more likely to retain top talent, while 71% of employees report that access to development and training significantly increases their job satisfaction.

“Our goal is to close skills gaps with a system that’s intuitive and effective,” explains Murphy. “We want to give organizations a real, measurable way to optimize their teams—and at the same time, give employees the tools they need to grow.” InclusiSync™ uses mixed-reality simulations, holographic technology, and gamified learning to create engaging, real-world training experiences, ensuring employees stay ahead of the ever-evolving job market. InclusiSync™'s comprehensive system is certified by leading industry standards, boasting certifications such as MBE (Minority Business Enterprise), WBE (Women’s Business Enterprise), WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business), SBE (Small Business Enterprise), and 8(a), with GSA certification in the final stages. These designations position Murphy as a leader not just in technology but as a trailblazer for diversity and inclusion in the business world.

Murphy’s expertise and vision have attracted a stellar advisory team that includes Jeff Hoffman, Co-Founder of Priceline.com, and Alec Stern, Co-Founder of Constant Contact. Hoffman, who serves as Chairman of the Board at InclusiSync™, brings decades of experience in scaling companies and building billion-dollar brands. His strategic leadership is a vital asset to InclusiSync™’s continued growth and success. Alec Stern, who serves as Strategic Market Development Director, lends his deep expertise in business development and innovation to ensure InclusiSync™ is well-positioned to scale its technology across industries. Both industry titans have built companies that reshaped their markets, and their involvement in InclusiSync™ underscores their belief in Murphy’s transformative vision. Murphy’s commitment to empowering employees and creating change has not gone unnoticed. In addition to industry recognition, she was recently honored with the Supplier Spotlight Award from the University of Delaware. She’s also received the Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists, cementing her status as a leader who excels at the intersection of innovation, inclusion, and impact.