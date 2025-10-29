or
How Did Masika Kalysha's Husband Jamar Champ Die? Inside the 'Love & Hip Hop' Star's Spouse's Cause of Death

Photo of Jamar Champ and Masika Kalysha
Source: MEGA

Love & Hip Hop’s Masika Kalysha is grieving an unimaginable loss after her husband, Jamar Champ, died — and fans are curious to learn more about his cause of death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Updated 12:23 p.m. ET

Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha is mourning the sudden death of her husband, Jamar Champ, who passed away on Tuesday, October 28 – leaving fans wondering about his cause of death.

What Happened to Masika Kalysha's Husband?

Photo of Jamar Champ was 38 years old when he died on October 28.
Source: @achampacademy/Instagram

Jamar Champ was 38 years old when he died on October 28.

Champ was involved in a wrong-way crash on West Interstate Highway 10 in Houston, Texas, on October 28. The influencer was driving just after midnight when a BMW traveling the wrong way slammed head-on into his Tesla Cybertruck, per KHOU. Both drivers died at the scene.

Investigators report that despite multiple "Do Not Enter" signs on the freeway, residents have stated that wrong-way drivers are a recurring issue in the area.

"We believe at this time that the BMW was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes going the wrong direction," said HPD Sgt. Rebecca Dallas.

The outlet reported that the area has seen 111 wrong-way fatalities since 2015, with 233 people injured in just the last year.

Masika Kalysha Confirmed Her Husband’s Death

Photo of Jamar Champ married Masika Kalyshia in 2021.
Source: @achampacademy/Instagram

Jamar Champ married Masika Kalyshia in 2021.

Kalysha alluded to bad news on October 28 in a statement posted to her account on X. "God woke me up at 2:00am… I couldn’t sleep," she wrote. "I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ I just received the worse news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please."

Photo of Masika Kalysha confirmed the death of her husband on October 28.
Source: @masikakalysha/Instagram

Masika Kalysha confirmed the death of her husband on October 28.

Hours later, the Love & Hip Hop alum confirmed Champ’s death.

"It is with profound sadness that I confirm the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of my spouse and father/stepfather of my beautiful daughters, Jamar Champ," she said in a statement. "During this incredibly challenging time, I kindly ask for respect and understanding as our family comes together to support one another and honor his memory."

"Your thoughts, prayers and love mean the world to us as we navigate this devastating loss," she concluded.

Masika Kalysha Married Jamar Champ in 2021

Photo of Masika Kalyshia is a mother of two daughters.
Source: @masikakalysha/Instagram

Masika Kalyshia is a mother of two daughters.

The reality TV alum married the former North Dakota State football player in 2021. The pair share a 3-year-old daughter named Amari. Kalysha is also the mother of another daughter from a previous relationship.

Kalysha revealed in December 2023 that she had been "separated" for all of that year. Months later, she revealed in an interview that she was "going through mediation" with her "soon-to-be-ex-husband."

