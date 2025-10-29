How Did Masika Kalysha's Husband Jamar Champ Die? Inside the 'Love & Hip Hop' Star's Spouse's Cause of Death

Love & Hip Hop’s Masika Kalysha is grieving an unimaginable loss after her husband, Jamar Champ, died — and fans are curious to learn more about his cause of death.

Jamar Champ was 38 years old when he died on October 28.

Champ was involved in a wrong-way crash on West Interstate Highway 10 in Houston, Texas, on October 28. The influencer was driving just after midnight when a BMW traveling the wrong way slammed head-on into his Tesla Cybertruck, per KHOU. Both drivers died at the scene.

Investigators report that despite multiple "Do Not Enter" signs on the freeway, residents have stated that wrong-way drivers are a recurring issue in the area.

"We believe at this time that the BMW was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes going the wrong direction," said HPD Sgt. Rebecca Dallas.

The outlet reported that the area has seen 111 wrong-way fatalities since 2015, with 233 people injured in just the last year.