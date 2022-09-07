How Dr. William Soliman Of ACMA Boosts Credibility In The Pharma Industry
The pharmaceutical industry has struggled with credibility for a long time, affecting the industry's growth. But looking back, we can say there is some improvement. According to new data from Ipsos Global, the pharmaceutical industry is now more trustworthy than it was three years ago. This is partly due to the combined efforts of pharmaceutical industry experts like Dr. William Soliman, who have made it their mission to raise the bar in the healthcare system within the pharmaceutical industry.
With over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, William Soliman built a successful reputation as a no nonsense leader who can get things done. Dr. Soliman did it all, from being a pharma sales rep to medical science liaison to leading a medical affairs team. He is now the founder and CEO of one of the leading pharmaceutical accrediting organizations in the world, the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA).
He has taken part in different forums to discuss different steps that can be taken to boost credibility in the pharma sector and build a better industry.
Dr. Soliman was invited by the U.S. Congress Health Subcommittee, where he got the opportunity to speak more about the ACMA and the importance of certification standards for both medical affairs and medical science liaison professionals in the pharmaceutical industry. He has also been invited by the United States Attorney General's Alliance to discuss the ACMA and pharmaceutical industry standards.
Having been in the pharmaceutical industry for a long time, Dr. Soliman is leveraging his experience to change the space. This same experience motivated him to start the ACMA and turn his focus to the credibility of the pharma industry.
Dr. Soliman had worked in medical affairs for many years before becoming the Founder of the ACMA.In his role at Veeva in management consulting, he uncovered the need for standards in medical affairs and the medical science liaison profession. Dr. Soliman noticed that the standards varied depending on various factors, like where you got your training and there wasn't an organization to vet these programs.
Dr. Soliman wanted to create a body to help raise the bar in the pharma industry and started the ACMA. The ACMA now provides data and tech solutions for medical affairs and the MSL space in the life sciences industry.
Dr. Soliman and other experts in the industry have developed a cutting edge sentiment analysis and predictive analytics tool, ACMA Trends, an industry benchmarking tool for pharma and ACMA Engage, a medical science liaison specific CRM platform.
Through the ACMA, Dr. Soliman also supports and encourages young pharmacy students. The ACMA has a medical affairs scholarship. It has established the first ever MSL/medical affairs scholarship fund at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Pharmacy, where pharmacy graduates are awarded a scholarship to pursue a career in the pharma industry as either a medical science liaison or medical affairs professional.
According to Dr. Soliman, their goal in the coming years is to reach more people as they continue improving the standards in the pharmaceutical industry. They are helping others in the field establish themselves and boost pharma’s credibility.
The ACMA is providing compassionate and innovative solutions that benefit students and various stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. Dr. Soliman and his team are bridging the gap in the industry and pushing for credibility and better standards. Their efforts in the pharma industry have not gone unnoticed, as the ACMA was recognized as the #1 Life Sciences Exemplary Trainer in 2020.