How Dr. William Soliman Of ACMA Boosts Credibility In The Pharma Industry

With over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, William Soliman built a successful reputation as a no nonsense leader who can get things done. Dr. Soliman did it all, from being a pharma sales rep to medical science liaison to leading a medical affairs team. He is now the founder and CEO of one of the leading pharmaceutical accrediting organizations in the world, the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA).

He has taken part in different forums to discuss different steps that can be taken to boost credibility in the pharma sector and build a better industry.