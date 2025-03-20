How Forge Skin’s Beef Tallow Skincare Provides a Natural Alternative

Ancient Wisdom, Modern Science

Forge Skin was founded to fill a gap in the skincare market, tapping into traditional wisdom about methods that work with modern techniques for creating skincare formulas. Rather than relying on complex chemical formulas, Forge Skin’s research and development team finds ways to base its skincare recipes on traditional and time-tested ingredients that allow the skin to rejuvenate naturally. Forge Skin doesn’t simply aim to offer a formula with natural ingredients, a clinically proven formula, or a formula with demonstrated results—it aims to deliver all three.

Forge Skin settled on premium grass-fed beef tallow as the ideal base for its product. Grass-fed beef tallow is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K. Because it mimics the skin’s own natural oils, a beef tallow balm or face cream helps to hydrate the skin without clogging pores, improving the skin’s vitality and youthful appearance, particularly in men and women aged forty or older. Forge Skin also wanted an ingredient that was traditionally attested and had stood the test of time, and they wanted to simplify skincare routines with all-in-one products without compromising the routine’s effectiveness.