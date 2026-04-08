How Gen Z and Young Millennial Are Traveling, According to Newly Released Findings From EF Ultimate Break

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The modern traveler has changed. Instead of just jetting off to one country, Gen Z and young Millennials want a different kind of experience. To get a better understanding, a leading traveler sentiment study that offers a view into the insights and thoughts of young adults interested in touring the world, The State of Gen Z & Young Millennial Travel, Vol. III, was conducted in partnership with Qualtrics Research. "They’re inspired by Netflix hits and BookTok bestsellers, increasingly sober-curious, and drawn to more sustainable travel. They’re also strategic about when and where they travel, navigating inflationary pressures, return-to-office mandates, and, most recently, geopolitical challenges where affordability and safety have become top priorities, particularly for first-time international travelers," the press release reads. "Volume III of The State of Gen Z and Young Millennial Travel shows us that international travel is no longer just about seeing the world," the message continues. Instead, it’s about: learning, restoring and belonging.

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To figure out what travelers want, EF Ultimate Break, a leader in guided, experiential group travel for Gen Z and Millennial travelers, partnered with Qualtrics in December 2025 to survey a representative sample of approximately 1,100 U.S.-based 18-to-35-year-olds who intend to travel internationally in the next 12–24 months.

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Europe still remains at the top of the leader board in terms of where younger travelers want to go. As for what drives their wanderlust, it's all about the food. Also, it's less about sightseeing and more about learning a new skill. The takeaway: trips aren’t just about where you go anymore. They’re about what you come back with. Young travelers want transformative experiences that leave them with abilities, not just "likes" from their Instagram post. This is where EF Ultimate Break — which offers curated, social group travel for young adults ages 18 to 35 — comes in. With over 175 itineraries worldwide, these trips are worth every penny.

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Source: EF Ultimate Break

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"EF Ultimate Break is unique because it brings together the two things that make travel truly meaningful: cultural immersion and relationships. A lot of trips lean heavily toward one or the other, but rarely balance both. With EF Ultimate Break, you’re exploring a new destination alongside new people, sharing experiences that everyone is encountering for the first time. On top of that, you’re not going to be stuck with a tour guide that's waving flag in your face all day and making you eat lunch standing up. Our Tour Directors wear multiple hats, serving as a guide, a travel concierge, a local historian, Google Translate and a GPS all into one. So, you’re not just seeing the Eiffel Tower, you’re seeing the Eiffel Tower and then discovering the best grocery store next door to grab a baguette, jam, and cheese for a picnic. EF Ultimate Break gives travelers the confidence to show up solo and turn that energy into new friendships and memories that stay with them long after the trip ends," says Emma Topp, Ultimate Break’s Head of Social.

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She adds: "​Gen Z and millennial travelers continue to be excited about visiting destinations across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, but when it comes to demand, Europe dominates. The iconic sights and experiences across the continent continue to hold incredible appeal, especially for first-time travelers. What makes Europe so powerful is that it never really gets old. You might go for the landmarks at first, but then you start discovering the hidden gems, whether that’s a quiet beach, a neighborhood café, or a mountain village you never expected to love. ‘Euro summer’ will always be a thing, but the truth is Europe works just as well in the fall, spring, or winter. It’s a region that checks all the boxes and somehow feels a little different every time you visit.”