How to Incorporate AI Into Your Company’s Product Design Process
Whatever industry you’re in, there’s no question that AI is changing the game. Many companies have already found ways to streamline their workflow with the help of current AI software and are looking to take things up a notch. Others will just be dipping their toes into the waters of implementing AI in their company’s processes.
No matter where you are along this spectrum, it’s a good time to learn what AI can do for you and your business! With a wide range of AI software and models available, the possibilities for innovating and transforming your company’s product design process know no bounds.
Optimize Data Collection
It’s time to familiarize yourself with the AI tools that can automate data collection. AI is at its most useful when it comes to straightforward, objective tasks.
“Using AI to take the busy work out of a company’s product design process means everyone has more time to focus on the stages of design that actually matter,” says Gina Iovenitti, Growth Operations at Carda Health. “It doesn’t just save time. It saves energy, enthusiasm, and creativity for when it’s needed most.”
Using an AI tool to organize and analyze endless market research, focus group responses, or demographic information can streamline your product design process. It allows you to move forward faster and gives you more flexibility in how you engage with your data.
Boost Your Brainstorming Sessions
You’re not alone. While brainstorming sessions can be valuable, they can drag on for hours and begin feeling unproductive. That’s why using AI to supplement your ideas can make this step smoother.
“Using a tool like ChatGPT to provide hundreds of ideas at the concept stage of a company’s product design process doesn’t replace the brainstorming process, but it does improve it,” shares Christian Kjaer, CEO of ElleVet Sciences.
An AI platform can offer you dozens of new ways to think about or approach your product in an instant. It gives you something totally fresh and different to build on and innovate, leading to a stronger foundation for the next steps of your process.
Take Your Visuals to the Next Level in the Early Stages
If you’re early in the design process and still debating specific product specs, you don’t have to rely on the slow process of creating elaborate mock-ups that require a whole team and days of work to complete.
“AI can be used to create a 3D, realistic AR model,” explains Raja Subramanian, GM of Power Wizard. “That way you can see exactly how a product concept looks and performs before spending thousands on production or formal design work,”
This means that before you move forward, you can be certain about what product you’re designing and ensure everyone is on the same page.
Make Pitches and Pitch Material Development a Breeze
Once you have the basics down, it’s time to pitch the product to the company’s senior management, a board, or a potential partner or financier. With the use of AI, you can make the often laborious process of preparing pitch materials much easier.
“No more fussing over word choice for a presentation or debating the perfect image to convey an idea. With AI visuals and simple, clean AI-generated copy, getting approval to move forward with a product is simple,” says Asker A Ahmed, Director of iProcess Global Research.
You’ll want to add a personal touch and flair to AI-generated presentations or pitch decks, but it saves time and hassle when you can generate a usable version of what you need in minutes.
Enhance Your Design Process
Designers will always have their place, but AI can feel like magic as it enhances your design process.
“Trial and error used to seem like an inevitable part of the process,” explains Andrew Chen, Chief Product Officer of Videeo. “With AI-powered applications that can do some serious heavy-lifting at the design stage, a company can identify flaws and improve products faster than ever.”
AI-powered applications can help designers work with greater precision, provide ways to bolster their creativity and point out any flaws early on in the process so that you can skip the error and fast forward to the trial.
Examine Your Product From All Angles
While some product analysis can be targeted using AI at the conceptual stage, AI technology can also ensure that your design is clean, efficient, appealing, and not created with any blind spots.
“In the journey of product design, AI is not merely a tool but a partner, intuitively understanding user needs before they're even expressed. Integrate it with purpose, and watch as it transforms passive products into responsive solutions. The future of innovation lies at the intersection of technology and empathy,” says Mirte Maas, Founder of Little Bean App.
With an objective observer and evaluator in AI, you can work to develop the best version of your product before it moves forward.
Every company wants their new product to be the absolute best. To achieve that, you need to innovate a good idea and turn it into a great one.
“There are so many AI platforms a company can use to push the limits of what their product can do and how it looks,” advises Seth Besse, CEO of Undivided. “It innovates the design process and brings it to that next level.”
Even if the “right” idea comes from a human on your team, AI insights can help you test the limits of your creativity and product design progress.
Simplify Communications Between All Parts of Your Team
The product design process can get complicated, even with the help of AI. This is why using artificial intelligence to automate progress updates and simplify communications between the different departments at your company is so useful.
“Rather than sending hundreds of emails to the wrong people or forgetting to update the status of certain steps to the right managers, a company can use AI to automate necessary tracking updates,” says Darren Carvalho, Co-Founder of MetaWealth.
Using AI this way can keep your team on the same page with no effort. This innovation can also be used to automatically convert, store, or organize files sent between different departments so that it’s all accessible immediately.
Compete With Companies Twice Your Size
Big companies have access to big research budgets and even bigger pools of data. This sad truth makes it hard for smaller, newer companies to compete, no matter how good a product is. Thankfully, AI is here to help.
“It’s going to bring so many more marketing folks, or small or medium business, into the fold in terms of saying, we have this creative idea, and now we can use the tools even more easily to create it,” says Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe, “And so, it really is about this accelerant, it’s about more affordability, and it’s about more accessibility.
With AI software and data scraping, the market is more open than ever.
Target Product Testers That Fit Your Brief
Don’t spend hours searching for the right product testers or early adopters to try and promote your product once it’s ready.
Kelsey Bishop, CEO and Founder of Candor shares, “Using AI to scrape social networks online allows a company to really, truly personalize the approach to product testing.”
That way, you know your product is reaching the people who will give you the best possible feedback from the start.
Find Your Market Without the Hassle
Once your product is designed and tested, you’re ready to get it out the door. Now, finding the right place to launch and the right advertisers to target can be a headache.
“Take the guesswork out of finding your audience by generating the data you need with AI in a snap,” says Anthony Siskos, COO of HypeBlvd. “A company might be surprised by the unique insights the objectivity of an AI-enhanced program can offer.”
You might think you know the perfect market for your product, but using artificial intelligence can expose new, under-served areas that could be a better fit.
Harness the Power of AI
Finding ways to make your life — and the life of your employees — a little bit easier while ramping up productivity when it comes to your company’s product design process using AI is a no-brainer. It gives you so many benefits whether you’re focused on increased creativity or less time taken on each step leaving you more time to focus on the areas that truly matter.
However, it is important to remember that AI is just a tool. It’s best used to elevate and enhance your abilities and productivity rather than replacing parts of your process. One day, that might be possible. For now, a human touch goes a long way.