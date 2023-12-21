How Influencer Lyla King Is Embracing Body Positivity and Empowering Women in the Digital Age
Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter (now rebranded as X) are home to millions of content creators trying to make a name for themselves. In order to stand out, it’s essential to challenge the norm and share empowering messages. And in a society heavily influenced by unrealistic beauty standards, one influencer promotes self-acceptance and inspires others to do the same.
Meet Lyla, a confident content creator who has skyrocketed to success by embracing her body and using it as a catalyst for empowerment. Lyla’s journey began last October when one of her TikTok videos went viral, racking up nearly 300,000 views.
“I kept making TikToks, and then one morning I woke up, and I had 27,000 new followers,” she says.
As she continued creating content on TikTok and Instagram, Lyla’s confidence grew, especially after embracing her large bust and using it as a source of empowerment. Today, she’s on a mission to spread the message that all bodies are beautiful and worthy of celebration.
Lyla King embraces her curves and encourages her followers to do the same — a lesson she learned early in her career as a dancer. Lyla’s experience in the entertainment world provided her with the skills and the body-positive mindset needed to excel in her new venture. She feels comfortable posing in front of the camera and creating unique content.
“Creating this content has definitely made me more confident,” Lyla says. “My breasts used to be a big insecurity for me. With how big they are, I thought I looked weird for a long time. Now, because of all the nice things my subscribers have to say about me, I feel more confident and comfortable in my own skin.”
At the core of Lyla’s content lies a powerful message of female empowerment. She understands the significance of representing women in the digital age and uses her platform to inspire others. Although certain social media platforms pressure women to take suggestive photos, Lyla refrains from showing her face or exposing certain body parts. Instead, she focuses on confidence-boosting content.
“Everybody’s different when it comes to content and what they’re comfortable with,” she explains. “And I have certain things that I’m comfortable sharing at this time.”
Throughout her journey, Lyla King has encountered some interesting and unusual requests from her audience. She recalls a rather amusing one where a fan wanted a video of her “acting as a WWE Diva and talking smack to the camera.” Lyla’s openness to exploring different requests shows her commitment to making her followers’ experiences enjoyable.
Creating content for Lyla is a mix of careful planning and spontaneous moments. She sometimes prepares content in bulk, making multiple TikToks and photoshoots in different outfits. She’s also researched optimal content posting times to help boost engagement.
“It’s definitely trial and error,” she says. “I’ve observed certain things and trends but tweaked them to be my own.”
Body positivity is not the only message Lyla focuses on. She aims for empowerment in all aspects of life for her followers and all women. She lives with a neurological disability that manifests in various physical symptoms, like numbness in her hands, seizures, and even temporary paralysis.
Running her own successful content creation business has reduced the stress that used to cause her symptoms to flare up often. Lyla King is thankful for the video of hers that went viral, leading to this outcome for her and her children.
“I took the opportunity because it looked like a brighter future than what I have been living,” she says.
Ms. King enjoys her work and her followers and subscribers.
“I try to reply to every single message except if they’re rude,” she says. “Sometimes people are disappointed in the content. That’s okay. A lot of the time I’m like, ‘I’m sorry you feel that way.’ Everybody’s different when it comes to content and what they’re comfortable with. This is what I’m comfortable with at this time. I remember working for a call agency, where many people were very rude. This is similar at times.”
Lyla’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. She faced backlash from some family members about her career path, but ultimately, she found support from her parents, who recognized her hard work and dedication. Despite these obstacles, Lyla’s success has enabled her to build a sustainable online business. As a single mother, she’s also been able to invest in her children’s education, healthcare, and extracurricular activities, ensuring their needs are met and their futures secure.
This influencer encourages her followers to love and accept themselves through engaging content and body-positive messages. As she continues to inspire others and build her empire, Lyla proves that self-assurance and a positive mindset can lead to personal and professional achievements. By embracing her body and sharing her authentic experiences, she can be seen as a role model for women and content creators worldwide.