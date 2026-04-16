How Insurance Companies Evaluate Car Accident Claims in Texas
April 16 2026, Published 1:13 a.m. ET
After a crash, many people expect the claims process to be simple. That expectation often changes once requests for statements, repair estimates, and medical records begin. What seems like a straightforward request can quickly turn into a detailed review of evidence, timelines, and documentation.
Consulting a car accident lawyer at The Texas Law Dog early can help clarify what insurance looks for and how claims are evaluated. The process is not only about proving an accident occurred. It also involves showing how the incident affected your health, finances, and daily life.
What Insurers Review in a Texas Car Accident Claim
Insurance companies rely on several forms of documentation when assessing a claim. A police report is often one of the first pieces reviewed. The Texas Department of Transportation states, “The Texas Transportation Code requires any law enforcement officer who, in the regular course of duty, investigates a motor vehicle crash…to submit a written report of that crash.” The report may include initial findings on fault and statements from those involved.
Photos of vehicle damage and the accident scene can also help adjusters understand the severity of the collision. Taking clear images from multiple angles, including vehicle positions, license plates, and surrounding conditions, can provide useful context during the evaluation process.
Medical records are another critical factor. Insurers often compare treatment timelines, diagnosis, and follow-up care to determine if injuries are consistent with the reported accident. Witness statements, repair estimates, and even prior medical history may be examined to identify patterns or inconsistencies.
Types of Damages Considered in Car Accident Claims
Car accident claims generally involve two broad categories of damages: economic and non-economic losses.
Economic damages include measurable financial losses such as medical expenses, lost income, future medical care, reduced earning capacity, property damage, and other out-of-pocket expenses related to the accident.
Non-economic damages refer to less quantifiable impacts, such as pain-related effects or limitations on daily activities. These damages are more subjective and typically require thorough documentation to support their inclusion in a claim.
Why Some Car Accident Claims Are Disputed
Not all claims move forward without challenges. Disputes may arise when fault is unclear or when there are conflicting accounts of how the accident occurred. Low-impact collisions can sometimes lead to skepticism about the severity of injuries, even when symptoms develop later.
Delays in seeking medical care may also raise questions. If treatment does not begin soon after the accident, insurers may argue that injuries were unrelated or less serious than claimed. Inconsistent statements, either to adjusters or in medical records, can further complicate a case and lead to reduced settlement offers.
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How to Strengthen a Texas Car Accident Claim
Strong documentation can make a meaningful difference in how a claim is evaluated. Seeking medical attention promptly and following through with recommended care helps establish a clear connection between the accident and your injuries. Keeping records of appointments, prescriptions, and expenses can also support your claim.
It is also helpful to organize all accident-related documents in one place. This may include repair bills, correspondence with insurers, and receipts for any out-of-pocket costs. Being cautious with recorded statements and avoiding casual social media posts about the accident can prevent misunderstandings that may affect your case.
Understanding Settlement Timing in Car Accident Cases
Many people want quick resolutions after an accident, especially when bills begin to accumulate. However, settling too early can create complications if medical treatment is ongoing or if the long-term impact of an injury is still unclear. Once a settlement is accepted, it is typically final.
Allowing time for a full understanding of injuries and recovery needs can help confirm that all losses are properly documented. While the process may feel slow, patience can provide a clear picture of what compensation may be appropriate based on the available evidence.
FAQs
What is modified comparative negligence?
Texas follows a “51% Bar Rule” regarding fault. Under this rule, an individual may recover damages as long as they are 50% or less at fault. If they are found to be more than 50% responsible, recovery is generally barred.
Can the insurance company see my medical history from before the accident?
Yes. Insurers often request broad medical authorizations, which may allow access to medical history beyond treatment directly related to the accident.
Does the “Texas Minimum” policy limit affect how the insurer evaluates my case?
In Texas, drivers are required to carry minimum liability coverage of $30,000 per person for bodily injury. If damage exceeds the at-fault driver's policy limits, the insurer is typically not obligated to pay more than the available coverage, regardless of the total value of the claim.
The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended as legal, financial, medical, or professional advice. Readers should not rely solely on the content of this article and are encouraged to seek professional advice tailored to their specific circumstances. We disclaim any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of, or reliance on, the information presented.