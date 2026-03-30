Inside Tiger Woods' DUI Arrest After Rollover Crash in Florida: Everything to Know

Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Florida on March 27.

Tiger Woods was released from the Martin County Jail late on the night of March 27.

Tiger Woods had another run-in with the law after being involved in a terrifying rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Fla.

The golf legend was swept into a two-car crash while driving his Land Rover "just after 1 p.m." on March 27, according to Martin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. Meanwhile, local NBC affiliate WPTV reported that the Sheriff's Office estimated the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. local time near 281 Beach Road.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about the accident "about two and a half miles from where we are."

"The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver's door," he stated during a press conference.

"The driver of [the pickup truck] looked in his mirror and saw a dark colored Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds," he continued. "He tried to edge off to the side of the road, but this is a small two-lane road and there was no shoulder for this pressure cleaner gentleman to get off the side of the road. As he was trying to move to the side of the road, the Land Rover overtook him at the last minute, swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer."

Both Woods and the other driver were uninjured, the sheriff confirmed.

Budensiek also disclosed the 50-year-old golfer was "alone in the car" at the time of the accident. Woods reportedly said he was "not sure" whether he was wearing a seatbelt, though he was able to crawl out through the passenger's side window.

A photo shared by WPTV showed the Land Rover flipped onto its side, while other images revealed it was completely overturned on the roadside with visible damage.