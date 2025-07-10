How Hoda Kotb 'Protected' Jenna Bush Hager After Her 'Today' Show Exit: 'Don't Sign Your Contract'

Jenna Bush Hager admitted she didn’t initially understand Hoda Kotb’s Today show departure, but later realized her co-host had been quietly looking out for her the whole time.

“In the same way that I didn't envision myself working at the Today show, I never envisioned Hoda leaving,” Bush Hager, 43, explained during a podcast interview on Tuesday, July 8. “And in fact, she kept saying, ‘Don't sign your contract.’”