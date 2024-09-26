Hoda Kotb Announces She's Leaving 'Today' to Spend More Times With Her Kids: 'Hardest Thing in the World'

Hoda Kotb revealed she's moving on from the Today show and will be leaving early next year. However, she will remain part of the NBC family.

"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," she said on the Thursday, September 26, show. "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."