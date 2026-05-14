how las vegas residencies became a bigger part of celebrity culture

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While there was a time when a Las Vegas residency meant that your best years were behind you, Celine Dion changed that narrative forever. She had her first show in 2003 at the Colosseum, and that trend has continued to modern day, with BLACKPINK’s Lisa becoming the first K-pop artist to headline a Strip residency this year. Even if you're someone who prefers to look for exclusive casino bonuses online and not go to casinos in person, the chance to see major entertainers perform in Las Vegas can make an in-person trip feel appealing. Residencies are now one of the biggest reasons why people visit Sin City.

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When Vegas Was Seen as a Career Final Act Entertainers went to Las Vegas towards the end of their careers during much of the 20th century. The likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Liberace all performed residencies when they effectively were done touring around the country. Elvis Presley launched his residency in 1969 at the International Hotel, performing six nights a week and twice a night. However, he was commercially seen as being past his peak at the time. The unspoken rule was that Las Vegas was a place for someone with a dwindling tour on the cards or another album. However, Celine Dion made an impact.

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Celine Dion Rewrote the Rules The musician’s announcement of her ‘A New Day’ residency in 2003 at the brand new Colosseum at Caesars Palace was met with much scepticism in the industry. The venue was effectively built for her at a cost of $95 million, so if the show failed, then there would be a lot of implications. However, A New Day ended up running for 717 shows and grossing $385 million, with almost three million people attending over the years. It was directed by the creative force behind Cirque du Soleil and featured 43 dancers, with a production scale that helped redefine what a concert residency could look like. That residency ended in 2007 and Dion returned in 2011 for an encore residency, this time named ‘Celine’, and ran until 2019. It grossed another $296 million, which meant she made over $680 million in 1,141 shows.

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The New Playbook The floodgates opened following Dion’s success with her Vegas residency. Britney Spears was still a very current pop star when she launched hers in 2013, which ran until 2017 and had almost 250 shows. Elton John had his own two historic residencies, as well as other big names like Jennifer Lopez, Adele, and Bruno Mars. Then the Las Vegas Sphere came around in 2023, with U2 launching a residency that made $244 million for only 40 shows. Others like The Eagles and Gwen Stefani held their own successful residencies at the unique venue.