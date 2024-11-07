How Lorie Brown Became an Attorney Defending Professional Licenses

Lorie Brown is a nurse attorney based in Indianapolis, Indiana dedicated to representing nurses before the licensing board. At her firm, Brown Law Office, P.C. , Lorie has become a “nurse for nurses”. As a lawyer, Lorie is uniquely positioned to address the concerns of nurses, since she has had experience in the field herself.

Lorie’s Beginnings

Ever since she was a child, Lorie knew she wanted to be a nurse. Helping and healing were her passions, and this drove her to enroll at Indiana University. In 1982, Lorie graduated and finally became a member of the noble profession. “I felt I could finally truly live my life’s purpose,” Lorie said. “I could help people heal by giving the best care my training could provide.”

From the start of her career, Lorie was passionate and dedicated. Nursing was something that she loved, and she even went on to obtain a master’s degree in nursing. She practiced in medical-surgical nursing, management, administration, and many other fields. With each position, however, Lorie was frustrated by limitations. “I felt I couldn’t give the care I wanted to because my hands were tied by antiquated rules, nursing culture, and even unit status quo—all things I didn’t anticipate as an eager nursing student.”