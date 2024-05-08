Home > News NEWS How Momcozy Built Their Mother's Day 'Village' Celebration

In the months leading up to Mother's Day, the team at maternal wellness brand Momcozy was hard at work creating a one-of-a-kind celebratory experience - an immersive, modern interpretation of the nurturing "village" environment that has been sorely missing for so many of today's mothers. Their vision? The "Momcozy Village" event. "We wanted attendees to be transported and enveloped in the comfort, support and community that the traditional village concept once provided mothers and families centuries ago," explained Momcozy Marketing Manager. "From cozy nesting lounges designed for connecting with other moms, to interactive maker workshops and shareable photo moments that spotlighted and celebrated the power of motherhood - every single detail was intentionally crafted to provide that rejuvenating 'village' feeling."

To bring this warm, embracing environment to life in an immersive way, Momcozy partnered with an expert collaborator - the visionary team behind Babylist's Beverly Hills experiential showroom space. "Babylist was an ideal collaborator for this given their overarching brand mission is so resonant and aligned with our own - empowering families and celebrating the parenting journey through innovative support," Momcozy Marketing Manager said. "They helped us thoughtfully design intimate engaging activations that facilitated real bonding between moms in an authentic, unforced way."

The powerful Momcozy Mom Stories video exhibit provides the emotional heart and soul of the entire village experience.A variety of mums share their experiences in an intimate activity room, with their candid accounts covering the entire spectrum of motherhood - from the joy of first hugs to the brutal realities of breastfeeding struggles, loneliness, burnout and mom guilt.The raw, uncensored videos were a visceral reminder that no mother is ever truly alone in her daily battles on this journey. "We wanted to validate the realities of motherhood by showcasing those shared experiences, while inspiring women to realize they have this vast sisterhood of amazing moms supporting them through our communities, both online and IRL." Momcozy Marketing Manager stated.

To amp up and supercharge those real-life IX connections, Momcozy tapped 35 of their biggest super-fan influencers, mom bloggers and supporters to serve as "Village Ambassadors" at the event. Easily identified by their custom "Momcozy Village" staff tops, their role was to warmly welcome and assist guests however needed, dish out support and encouragement, and of course capture amazing social content and Reels of the festivities. Contributing to that ambient energy were headliner appearances and activations from beloved celebrity moms, parenting experts, and even a few heartwarming surprise guests throughout the day's programming.

"So many moms feel abandoned on an island. That's why I'm proud Momcozy is building this village to help you thrive, not just survive," Momcozy Marketing Manager declared to a roaring ovation and cheers. Her inspiring words crystallized the event's overarching mission - to provide that vital soft landing spot for women amid the chaos, isolation and demands of early motherhood. As the "Momcozy Village" slowly came to a close after an incredible 2 hours, guests filtered out cuddled up and cradling tote bags stuffed with self-care goodies - to remind them of their inherent strength.A thoughtful, cozy finishing touch that mirrored the warmth they experienced throughout the day. Looking back, Momcozy team expressed immense pride in how the "Momcozy Village" delivered an authentic, multi-dimensional motherhood experience that went far beyond a standard one-dimensional promotional event or activation.

"Our goal was ambitious - to recreate that sense of comfort, support and empowerment within one singular environment. And you could feel that sustained energy from start to finish, like a lasting embrace you never wanted to leave," she reflected. "We quite literally manifested a surrogate village that day - the kind of uplifting community moms are longing for but often can't access due to societal shifts and Family geography. It provided a restorative reminder that they don't need to stumble alone, we've got their backs." While the "Momcozy Village" was centered around Mother's Day, Momcozy team view it as merely the launchpad and proof of concept for how Momcozy hopes to reshape motherhood's narrative longterm.

"This was about spartking a movement, reigniting the importance of that 'village' concept within the mom arena," she said, already looking ahead. "We created a template here for the kind of immersive supportive experiences we'll continue scaling through entrepreneurial thinking....it's only the spark for how we hope to nurture motherhood in a bigger, more holistic way." From the tangible event feedback and heart-filling social posts to the thousands of new engaged followers across platforms like Instagram and TikTok in the wake of the Villages' success, it's clear Momcozy's maternal vision is just getting started.