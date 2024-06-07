How Much Did Michael Jordan Lose in His Controversial Entertainment?

In 1993, a book by Richard Escuinas titled Michael and Me: My Cry for Help appeared in bookstores. The author told the shocking story that in 1991, Michael Jordan lost more than a million US dollars and refused to pay it back. This amount was later reduced to 300,000 dollars. In the same year, there was another article from The New York Times, which stated that Michael Jordan left a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at 2:30 am. Unfortunately, there were no online gambling platforms such as NonGamStopBets casinos that aren’t on GamStop in the UK where it was possible to avoid public view at that time. This news became widely known and interesting for Michael's fans.

The NBA could no longer ignore the stories that spoiled the image of its main star and the league itself. That's why the National Basketball Association's commissioner at the time, David Stern, personally took on the investigation into the player's gambling addiction. First, the league representatives spoke to the author of the book, Richard Escuinas. He said that he heard Jordan on the phone with someone talking about a certain ‘line’. Later, it turned out that the discussion was about the casino because, during the conversation, Michael said, ‘So, does that mean we have a line? We have 7 points?’.