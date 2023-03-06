How Night Vision Guys Inc. Is Using Organic Growth To Scale Business

Entrepreneurship and the world of business is always competitive, and establishing your niche can be difficult. As a small business, it’s even more challenging to find your footing online in the e-commerce space. This was the case for Night Vision Guys Inc. twelve years ago, but today the company has become an industry leader.

Night Vision Guys Inc. is an online master distributor for all sorts of outdoor tactical and hunting equipment. They sell products including binoculars, lasers, night vision goggles, and thermal scopes which are their biggest sellers. Their products come from the industry’s top manufacturers, including ATN Corp., Armasight, Sellmark, Morovision, Night Optics USA, and many more.

When the business was founded over ten years ago, the owner Felix Teper invested solely in organic growth. This enabled Night Vision Guys Inc. to scale and become the prominent force it is today. Having worked for a similar company for almost a decade, Felix was not a newbie to the industry. The skills and knowledge he learned gave him the upper hand, and soon after launching Night Vision Guys Inc., the business gained traction and success.