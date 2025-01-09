NEWS How Olga Modlinska is Shaping Beauty Trends in New York City Source: Olga Modlinska

New York City is where trends are born, and icons are made. Olga Modlinska has carved a unique space in aesthetic medicine in the capital of style and glamor. A celebrity aesthetic injector with more than eight years of experience, Modlinska blends artistry and science. Her focus remains on crafting personalized beauty experiences, one client at a time. Through her clinic, Notjustlips New York, Modlinska offers a focused, transformative approach to enhancing her clients’ appearance and boosting their confidence. Her journey reflects her belief that innovation and excellence are key—and that beauty is personal and powerful.

A Journey of Passion and Dedication Modlinska’s path to success began more than twenty years ago when she moved to the United States. At 23, she started her career as an aesthetic nurse injector and soon developed expertise in several specialized procedures. Her specialties are some of the most highly demanded procedures in the industry: chin line enhancement, facial contouring with liquid fillers, and the “Russian lips” technique. “Initially, it was very difficult and intimidating,” Modlinska says. “There were no training programs or webinars on running a beauty business, but my passion for aesthetic medicine kept me going.” Her dedication paid off, and demand for her services soon surged. “Before the wave of emigration, few people offered Botox injections using these techniques. American women appreciated the quality, and soon I had clients scheduled a month in advance,” she says.

Building Notjustlips New York In 2020, Modlinska attempted to meet the growing demand by founding her aesthetic clinic, Notjustlips New York. Two years later, she rebranded the business and celebrated its anniversary with an expanded team and services. “I realized I couldn’t manage alone anymore,” she explains. “Now, my specialists are as successful as I am, and I can confidently vouch for each of them.” The key to Modlinska’s success? Unlike clinics that try to be all things to all people, Notjustlips New York focuses solely on fillers and precision. “We are not a one-stop shop offering everything from Botox to tattoos,” Modlinska explains. “We specialize in fillers and follow a standardized approach to ensure consistent results. Our clients know exactly what to expect.”

Source: Olga Modlinska’s photo archive

Understanding Client Needs What Modlinska’s clients want varies greatly. Some request subtle enhancements, while others long for the bold stylings of icons like Doja Cat or Nicki Minaj. “Some clients prefer a natural look, while others want a striking transformation,” she says. “We always consider their unique features and wishes to achieve the desired result.” At Notjustlips New York, personalized treatment is paramount. Modlinska’s clientele generally consists of women aged 24 to 40 who desire an “Instagram filter” aesthetic. “Our inspiration comes from luxury icons like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian,” Modlinska notes. Though fewer in number, clients over 50 also benefit from the clinic’s anti-aging treatments.

Staying Ahead of Trends Modlinska is committed to staying at the forefront of her field. She regularly trains with leading doctors in her field and often travels to Europe and Latin America. When it comes to paying for her education, Modlinska spares no expense: “Sometimes, a single training session costs $8,000, but it’s worth it. I ensure I am familiar with all the latest techniques and methods.”

Educating the Next Generation Modlinska’s dedication to teaching transcends her clinic. She conducts offline training for small groups in the US and offers online courses to participants worldwide. She’s also a member of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine. This role allows her to lead biannual training sessions. “I anticipate growing this into a full-fledged school with a comprehensive educational program,” she says. A Vision for the Future Looking ahead, Modlinksa wants to expand her salon into a “lip hub” in New York City. She remains driven by her mission: to help clients confidently embrace beauty.