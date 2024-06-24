How One Wellness Company is Taking Ancient Remedies Into the Future
Mumbai-based startup BetterAlt is shining a spotlight on traditional wisdom through their innovative wellness solutions.
From protein shakes to pilates, wellness has always been a growing industry. But in recent years, it’s been experiencing an unprecedented boom. Today’s consumers have become even more health-conscious, fueling a global wellness market worth $1.5 trillion, growing at a pace of 5 to 10 percent annually, according to a 2024 report by McKinsey & Company.
In the United States alone, the wellness market has reached $480 billion, with 82% of Americans listing it as a top priority. But amidst this frenzy, one company is looking to stand out with a blend of ancient wisdom and modern science—BetterAlt.
Beginnings of a better lifestyle
The company’s journey officially started in 2021, but the seeds were planted when the co-founders Akash Dhoot and Akash Shah became friends five years ago. Growing up, Dhoot recalls, “my mom used to say, ‘if you don't take care of your body, everything else in life will fail you.’ Over time, I came to revere her words.”
It was during his training for a triathlon that he met Shah, and a serendipitous connection was formed—and not just because they shared the same name. Both had grown up with parents who swore by the benefits of Ayurvedic solutions. Ayurveda, a holistic healing system developed in India over 3,000 years ago, emphasizes the balance of mind, body, and spirit through natural remedies, diet, and lifestyle practices. In 2023, the global Ayurvedic market was valued at $5.3 billion and is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2031.
This shared heritage and the realization of the modern world’s challenges sparked the idea for BetterAlt. “With the kind of fast-paced lives we lead, we are no strangers to modern problems ranging from stress, sleep, fatigue, low immunity to hair, skin, gut, and weight issues,” says Dhoot. “That's why taking care of our bodies with the natural power of Ayurveda became a priority for us, and taking it to others around us became a mission.”
Not a fad, but a habit
At BetterAlt, the core belief is that wellness is not a fleeting trend but a lifelong journey. "We are all capable, powerful, resilient. Our bodies are stories with powerful messages; messages that say wellness isn’t a one-time thing; it’s a habitual ritual," says Shah. This philosophy is the foundation of BetterAlt’s mission to make ancient Ayurvedic wisdom accessible for today’s busy lifestyles.
BetterAlt’s product range exemplifies their commitment to holistic wellness. Each product is meticulously sourced and crafted, combining traditional ingredients with modern science to address common health concerns.
Among their flagship products is their Himalayan Shilajit Resin, a potent natural resin sourced from the Himalayas. Rich in essential minerals and bioactive compounds, it can be easily incorporated into daily routines for optimal health benefits.
The brand also offers Moringa Capsules and Beet Root Capsules, both celebrated for their nutritional value and health benefits. Additionally, their Superblends such as the Calm Down Blend and the A-B-C Skin Blend combine the best of nature's ingredients to address specific health concerns.
Customer-centric approach to growth
Meanwhile, customer’s feedback-related concerns form the cornerstone of BetterAlt’s product development. For Shah, “We've read multiple reviews of people seeing improvement in their blood pressure levels after consuming our beetroot powder.” Early feedback also led to practical changes, like improving the packaging of their Super Green Blend to include a more accessible scoop.
In addition, Amazon has been instrumental in facilitating this feedback loop. “They really played a big role in opening up communication between brands and customers. You can work quickly on what the customer demands,” Shah says. This customer-centric approach ensures that BetterAlt continually evolves to meet and exceed consumers’ expectations.
In just two years since they started, BetterAlt has made significant inroads into the US market, particularly during events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. They plan to expand their presence in the US through partnerships with distributors and retailers, and are currently exploring new markets in Australia and Canada. They’re also developing new blends targeting sleep and stress relief, featuring ingredients like Ashwagandha and Arjuna plant parts, which are lesser-known in the US but highly effective.
As BetterAlt continues to grow, their mission remains steadfast: to help individuals achieve sustainable wellness through the harmonious blend of ancient Ayurveda and modern science. "We are all doing our best when it comes to our health and wellness. We always did, always are, and always will find a way to turn our best into something better,” says Shah.
Now the company not only sells through BetterAlt’s website, but also on Amazon, TikTok Shop or more than 1,500 GNC retail stores across the US. This Prime Day, BetterAlt is offering discounts on their top wellness products. Make sure to check out their deals online to start your wellness journey.