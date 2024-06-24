How One Wellness Company is Taking Ancient Remedies Into the Future

In the United States alone, the wellness market has reached $480 billion, with 82% of Americans listing it as a top priority. But amidst this frenzy, one company is looking to stand out with a blend of ancient wisdom and modern science— BetterAlt .

From protein shakes to pilates, wellness has always been a growing industry. But in recent years, it’s been experiencing an unprecedented boom. Today’s consumers have become even more health-conscious, fueling a global wellness market worth $1.5 trillion, growing at a pace of 5 to 10 percent annually, according to a 2024 report by McKinsey & Company.

Beginnings of a better lifestyle

The company’s journey officially started in 2021, but the seeds were planted when the co-founders Akash Dhoot and Akash Shah became friends five years ago. Growing up, Dhoot recalls, “my mom used to say, ‘if you don't take care of your body, everything else in life will fail you.’ Over time, I came to revere her words.”

It was during his training for a triathlon that he met Shah, and a serendipitous connection was formed—and not just because they shared the same name. Both had grown up with parents who swore by the benefits of Ayurvedic solutions. Ayurveda, a holistic healing system developed in India over 3,000 years ago, emphasizes the balance of mind, body, and spirit through natural remedies, diet, and lifestyle practices. In 2023, the global Ayurvedic market was valued at $5.3 billion and is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2031.

This shared heritage and the realization of the modern world’s challenges sparked the idea for BetterAlt. “With the kind of fast-paced lives we lead, we are no strangers to modern problems ranging from stress, sleep, fatigue, low immunity to hair, skin, gut, and weight issues,” says Dhoot. “That's why taking care of our bodies with the natural power of Ayurveda became a priority for us, and taking it to others around us became a mission.”