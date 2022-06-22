How Orbit CEO Romain Prevost Is Changing the Industry

On the other side of this, Monk says the biggest issue facing the crypto industry is its lack of adoption in traditional marketplaces. He states that people still find it difficult to understand the space easily, and crypto still faces opposition from governments that do not want to lose their power over the monetary system. He adds that governments block crypto from growing by making it very complicated for users to use it. As a result, a small percentage of people use it, and you can't buy anything with crypto. Currently, crypto traders are just betting on wider adoption of crypto in the future.

An industrious investor, Monk aspires to grow Andromeda into a multi-billion dollar project. He is currently on track to have a market capitalization of more than $1billion within the next six months. Monk also has several other projects he’d like to launch, including continually producing new products through the launchpad on his trading platform. He sees Orbit continuing to grow its market share exponentially.