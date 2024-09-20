How PESO Is Changing the Game with AI-Driven Marketing Software

Gal’s story begins when he learned the value of discipline during his mandatory service in the army. Following this, he worked as a stockbroker. Gal’s diverse life experiences empowered him with flexibility and strategic thinking, eventually fueling his entrepreneurial ventures. While managing one of the biggest family offices in Las Vegas, he felt naturally drawn to technology. He moved to Miami, shifting his focus from real estate to tech. Here, he found his calling: making a mark in the digital software industry.

As businesses are becoming more and more dependent on artificial intelligence (AI), Gal Erlichman, a tech entrepreneur, is making AI-powered digital marketing accessible to enterprises worldwide. With his latest venture, a complete SaaS company, PESO.IO , Gal is introducing the most advanced marketing software that businesses never thought was possible. His journey to Miami has been enriched by his experiences in various industries like real estate and tech entrepreneurship. These experiences further solidified his aim with PESO.IO.

Since 2014, Gal established a few multi-million-dollar tech firms associated with the social media world. By fulfilling challenging goals within a short period, Gal found recognition within the industry and set difficult objectives to fulfill. However, establishing PESO took him to the peak of his career in the tech industry.

Gal was frustrated with the ineffectiveness of conventional advertising consultancies, which led to the foundation of PESO. Regardless of his enormous marketing experience, Gal struggled to source trustworthy agencies who would deliver what they claimed. After employing more than forty agencies in two decades, he concluded that there were always extravagant promises but below-average results while prices were exorbitant. PESO was born to address these challenges. It offers a new-age, AI-powered program to conduct internet promotions conveniently, cost-effectively, and transparently.

COO Rob Vegas explains, “PESO’s uniqueness is its versatility in integrating all digital marketing streams into a single user-friendly platform, such as PR, SEO, influencer marketing, and content creation.” “With PESO, enterprises will no longer have to deal with different institutions, which will also lower their marketing budget. They can simply use AI to manage their campaigns, which will get them closer to their objectives and reallocate their resources efficiently,” adds Chris Berry, the company’s CRO.