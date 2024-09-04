How Pocket FM is Ruling the Game of Entertainment with Audio Series

Rohan Nayak, a corporate worker in his 20s, did not mind commuting for three hours every day to and from work. Rather, he always looked forward to going to work every morning during the formative years of his career.

In reality, Nayak’s daily commute in the congested Delhi metro rail system was anything but pleasurable. Naturally, he needed something to make the long commute bearable, but watching something on his phone screen was not an option due to interruptions such as having to get on and off the trains. He explored all available audio options, such as podcasts and audiobooks.

“What I really craved during those times was pure entertainment in audio format, and that seemed to be lacking,” says Nayak.

At the time, the Indian market was witnessing a boom in the popularity of streaming apps, such as TikTok, YouTube, and Netflix. Interestingly, all of them were primarily focused on video, and the audio entertainment market, especially non-music, was lacking in options.

This frustration eventually led Nayak and co-founders Nishant KS and Prateek Dixit to launch Pocket FM in September 2018, aiming to create a new niche in non-music audio entertainment.