Home > News NEWS Golden Standards: How Roman Kislianskii Shaped a Tennis Prodigy in Record Time

Coaches are often the unsung heroes of the sports world. While the individual athletes take center stage, it’s easy to overlook the strategic minds orchestrating winning performances. In the world of tennis, however, one coach is drawing attention to himself for having the Midas touch. Meet Roman Kislianskii, the man who catapulted Yulia Putintseva into the WTA's top 50 rankings in less than five years—a feat nearly unrivaled in the industry. Roman's journey to coaching started with his own experience playing competitive tennis at a young age. Unlike his parents, who were handball coaches, Roman felt a pull toward the tennis court. He climbed up to rank among the world's top 1,200 players before transitioning his focus to coaching. With an unusual degree in physical education, sport, and tourism, Roman combines his unique academic expertise and practical experience to create tennis prodigies.

Article continues below advertisement

What separates Roman from other coaches is his methodology. He meticulously analyzes every aspect of a player's game, from physical conditioning to mental resilience. His strategies don't adhere to a one-size-fits-all approach. They are tailored to maximize the unique strengths of each player. When Putintseva came under his mentorship, Roman unleashed a rigorous regime that accelerated her skill level at a breakneck pace. Roman's ability to expedite players’ jumps in rank is unrivaled. His secret? “Beyond technique and tactics, it's the spirit of the athlete that needs nurturing. I train the mind as much as the body." Roman’s dedication and gold-level registered coach status—an accolade reflecting excellence reserved for the crème de la crème of WTA coaches—take his coaching methodology to the next level. The results speak for themselves.

One of Roman's most notable achievements includes guiding Putintseva to quarter-finalist positions in two Grand Slams—one in France in 2016 and the other in New York in 2018. Those were not mere flashes in the pan. They were orchestrated outcomes of focused preparation. "The quickest route to failure is complacency. Each practice session, each match, offers an opportunity for growth. Yulia grasped this concept fully, and together we shattered expectations," Roman reflects on their collaboration. In fact, Putintseva's rapid rise stunned the tennis community and shattered the norms, proving that an extraordinary player is often the product of an extraordinary coach. "Success in tennis isn't just about raw talent. It's about unlocking that talent, refining it, and then projecting it on the world stage. My role is to be the key that unlocks that potential," says Roman.

While some might rest on their laurels after such accomplishments, Roman viewed these milestones as stepping stones to greater challenges. With a knack for creating opportunities even in the face of adversity, Roman has consistently steered junior athletes toward competing at professional levels. Looking ahead, Roman is in negotiations to get started on his next project: transforming Milan Tyson from a junior athlete to a WTA-ranked professional. This mission aligns perfectly with Roman's ultimate passion—helping athletes reach their pinnacle. Roman Kislianskii has raised the bar in the world of tennis coaching. He is a maestro behind the scenes who continues to turn mere potential into pure gold.