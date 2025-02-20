NEWS How Satoshi Stacker’s ShadowNet Is Redefining Digital Privacy

With data breaches and digital identity theft on the rise and amid some Internet users’ concerns over data privacy, more Internet users are turning to virtual private networks (VPNs) and other methods of securing online privacy. Some are looking beyond VPNs for more encrypted options – and for them, European tech entrepreneur Satoshi Stacker has an unexpected solution: Shadownet.

A New Internet? Satoshi Stacker recently unveiled his new venture, a decentralized and encrypted communication network called ShadowNet. Stepping away from the current widespread reliance on text messaging apps and cloud-based data storage, ShadowNet instead uses a peer-to-peer infrastructure, allowing users to interact anonymously but making sure their data is never routed through centralized servers. To achieve this, Stacker’s ShadowNet passes data through a blockchain. This allows for advanced encryption protocols and keeps messages, transactions, and user identities untraceable. Stacker’s initiative to pursue a blockchain-based Internet alternative to the cloud-based Internet we know was inspired by his own concerns over the opportunity afforded for surveillance of digital identities and user data. “Privacy is a fundamental right, not a privilege,” he shared in a recent press release about the decentralized ShadowNet. “ShadowNet is designed to return power to the people, allowing them to communicate, transact, and share data without fear of being monitored or censored.” ShadowNet is characterized by three features: a decentralized identity system, zero-trust security, and a native cryptocurrency.

Decentralized Identity ShadowNet keeps digital identities untraceable by using a decentralized identity system (DID). This makes it possible for users to own and manage their digital identities without need for conventional authentication measures that rely on email addresses, birthdates, or phone numbers. Users can access ShadowNet through the DID without sharing data that could expose their offline identities.

Zero-Trust Security Stacker’s decentralized network also operates on a “zero-trust” security model, preventing any single identity from controlling and managing data verification. Zero-trust security uses smart contracts – scripts on the blockchain that automate access to data based on specified parameters. Using smart contracts makes sure that only the intended recipient can gain access to messages or files that are sent over the network. A Native Currency Besides securing digital communication and digital privacy, Stacker has also integrated a decentralized, autonomous economy into the network, powered by ShadowNet’s own native currency, ShadowCoin (SHC). Unlike other cryptocurrencies, ShadowCoin transactions are untraceable due to an advanced blockchain protocol. Stacker describes it as similar to Monero but with greater scalability and security. Stacker believed it important to build in a native digital currency in the hope of developing a network to which access could never be restricted by any external party that might exert financial pressure to regulate how online users communicate. “ShadowNet is not just about privacy; it’s about freedom,” Stacker explains.