How Significant is the Meta Quest-Xbox Relationship Development?

How do I play Xbox games on my Meta Quest VR headset?

If you want to enjoy playing hundreds of Xbox games using your Meta Quest headset, you need to download the Xbox Cloud Gaming app from the official Meta Quest Store and then launch the app directly from your VR headset. It’s that simple.

As soon as you have successfully downloaded the app from the Meta Quest Store, simply follow the on-screen instructions so you can pair it with your supported Xbox Wireless controller.

As soon as you have finished pairing the devices, you can start gaming by signing into your Microsoft account with an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Accessing the app lets you choose from over 100 proven-performing hit titles from the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library.

You also have a total of four different display sizes to choose from. Thanks to Quest Pro or Quest 3’s stereoscopic full-colour passthrough, you can enjoy playing with a view of your physical surroundings or simply immerse yourself in an Xbox-themed virtual space. It’s up to you.