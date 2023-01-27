How Social Media Star, Brou, Gained 1 Million Organic Followers In 3 Months

"One of the hardest moments for me was in the first month when I wasn't getting the views I wanted. I was starting to doubt myself and wonder if I was doing something wrong," Brou recalls. "But I knew that building a personal brand and growing an audience takes time and effort, so I didn't give up. I made a commitment to myself to be consistent in posting videos and analyzing my channel every day. I would take note of what videos were getting more views, what type of content my audience seemed to respond to, and I would try to incorporate that into my future videos. I knew that if I kept at it, I would eventually see results and that's exactly what happened."

Another important factor was Brou's ability to connect with his audience. Brou's videos are relatable and often show him doing everyday things. This relatability has helped Brou to build a strong and loyal following. Brou's audience feels like they know him personally and can relate to him.