How the Styles of Ocean's Eleven Cast Have Changed Over the Years

It’s incredible to think that the first of the Ocean’s franchise was released over two decades ago in 2001. Of course, this wasn’t the origin of the story. That had come way back in 1960 as a showcase for the original Rat Pack led by Old Blue Eyes himself.

But the reboot, directed by Stephen Soderbergh, more than matched the original for star power. Leading the way were the quartet of George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts.

Also in the line-up were Andy Garcia, Casey Affleck, and Hollywood veteran Elliot Gould. It even packed in many cameos from people playing themselves ranging from Lennox Lewis to Angie Dickinson.

As befits a crime caper in which we, the audience, are encouraged to side with the criminals, the Ocean’s cast is nothing if not stylish and cool. For the movie itself costumes were overseen by the Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Kurland but the actors are all notable for having their very own style which has developed over the years.