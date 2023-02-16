How To Build A Stellar Remote Workforce, As Per Ginni Saraswati

Connection is importantWhen your employees are located in different locations around the country or the world, we don’t have the luxury of Friday Night Drinks or having lunch together. However, this is an opportunity as a leader to think outside the box and encourage ways to stay connected to your team and keep lines of communication open. It is crucial not only to happiness, but also productivity.

2. Communication, Communication, Communication

Even in-person and traditional workplace structures struggle to have clear communication channels between higher level management and team members. Having a remote team will present its own communication challenges. What’s important is to ensure your company has a clear communication system in place, and clarity around what each app or system is used for. For example, be clear about what is appropriate to communicate in Slack versus email and in meetings. Does your task management system allow you to differentiate between urgent and non-urgent work? Setting up clear workplace processes and systems can cut out a lot of miscommunications.

3. Flexibility and Freedom

Freedom is one of our core values at Ginni Media and that’s no surprise when you have a team made entirely of freelancers. Like myself, my team wants the flexibility to design their work schedules, be able to drop off and pick up their kids from school, spend time with them and have breakfast and dinner together. Remote work can offer these opportunities where time can be put back into moments that are of value to your team.