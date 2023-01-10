Out Of Work? Leadership Expert Says Now Is The Time To Build Your Personal Brand & Here's How

When it comes to interviewing for a new job, there are many factors that can play an important role in landing the career of your dreams. However, leadership expert and CEO/Founder of online education platform Magnifi U Lisa King says there is one factor that stands out among the rest: your personal brand.

So, what exactly is a personal brand? King tells OK! that it is a “clear expression of who you are.” The key is not to portray an “image” of yourself or mask who you really are by only showing the shiny outside. “What’s important is that your personal brand truly represents who you are at the core,” King explains.

The reason having a clear personal brand is so important is because it helps employers better understand who you are both personally and professionally, what you bring to the table, what you stand for and, most importantly, if you are the right fit at their company. For those who may not know where to begin, King offers up six brand attributes as the roadmap to creating your own brand story, as outlined in her book, Just Do You: Authenticity, Leadership, and Your Personal Brand.