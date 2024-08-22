How to Buy BAEKHYUN's U.S. Exclusive Albums From Outside the U.S.
K-pop artist BAEKHYUN recently opened his first USA Official Artist Store (BAEKHYUN STORE), where fans can purchase U.S.-exclusive albums and merchandise not offered anywhere else.
Naturally, international fans from all over the world are scrambling to find a way to get their hands on the artist’s U.S.-exclusive goods. But the bad news is that purchases from BAEKHYUN STORE are limited to customers with a U.S. billing and shipping address.
The good news is that there is a solution. If you’re trying to buy from the BAEKHYUN STORE, or any U.S. retailer that doesn’t ship to your location, you can use a Package Forwarding agency.
Package Forwarding agencies provide you with a U.S. address, which you can use as your shipping address at a retail store. Once your package arrives at the warehouse, the agency will then ship it to your location, often at a discounted international shipping rate.
Here are three great Package Forwarding agencies to check out:
Shipito – Shipito is a top choice for package forwarding, providing speedy and dependable shipping, budget-friendly membership options, and round-the-clock customer support in various languages. Utilize Shipito to effortlessly handle your U.S. online shopping endeavors!
Stackry – Stackry is another great Package Forwarding service to use if you’re buying from outside of the U.S. They offer a free U.S. address, up to 45 days of free storage, and the option to consolidate your packages. With Stackry, you can get your U.S. exclusive goods delivered safely to your doorstep.
ParcelBound — With three different membership plans, including a free one, ParcelBound is a great choice if you plan on shopping at USA-only retail stores frequently. For an added bonus, you can even send packages internationally with ParcelBound!
International fans of BAEKHYUN will be happy to know that with the help of Package Forwarding agencies, the coveted U.S. Exclusive albums are available overseas after all.
It is no wonder that BAEKHYUN’s U.S. Exclusive albums are in such high demand. Over the span of 12 years of his career, BAEKHYUN garnered a global fanbase thanks to his vocal talents and dedication toward perfection. Recently, he delighted U.S. fans with his jaw-dropping performance of the U.S. anthem at the MLB World Tour Seoul Series 2024. With the launch of his USA Official Artist Store, fans are more excited than ever to see BAEKHYUN finally stepping into the US music scene.
If you’re looking for an even smoother experience buying from BAEKHYUN STORE, using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) in addition to a Package Forwarding service is recommended.
VPN essentially creates a U.S. IP address for you, which can be handy if you want to access USA-only online retail stores.
Here are some trustworthy VPN providers:
NordVPN – Established in 2012, NordVPN is well-known in the VPN industry, and with good reason. With their safe encryption technology and fast connection for all browser types, NordVPN can help you connect to USA-restricted online retail stores from all over the world.
Surfshark – If you have never used a VPN before, try out Surfshark! With their affordable membership rates and intuitive user interface, Surfshark is a great way to browse USA-restricted online retail stores.
Shopping as a non-U.S. resident at U.S. retail stores can take a lot of time and effort. However, by using Package Forwarding agencies and VPN, you can get those U.S. exclusive goods delivered to your location with minimum hassle.
If you’re ready to start shopping, sign up for a membership plan at the Package Forwarding agencies on this list and get your estimated delivery date and shipping rate.
Shopping as a non-U.S. resident at U.S. retail stores can take a lot of time and effort. However, by using Package Forwarding agencies and VPN, you can get those U.S. exclusive goods delivered to your location with minimum hassle.
If you’re ready to start shopping, sign up for a membership plan at the Package Forwarding agencies on this list and get your estimated delivery date and shipping rate.