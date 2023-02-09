How To Learn From Successful People, By Michael Chierchio, Creator Of Magiscriptor App

When you have a dream and desire to become something in life, and you have the will to pursue it, one thing that happens is that life brings people across your path that can make a difference. But if you don’t see it, you lose valuable lessons and find yourself struggling to get ahead.

What do you do if you are surrounded by wealthy and successful people at some point in your life? How do you relate to them? A lesson from the life of serial entrepreneur and creator of the Magiscriptor App, Michael Cherchio, gives an insight into how to connect and learn from those who have achieved success in life and business, doing the very things we aspire to do and become.

Many people desire mentorship but need the opportunity of finding great mentors. But for others who managed to find themselves around successful people, they failed to take advantage of the lifeline that life handed to them on a platter.

Being a serial entrepreneur, plumber, and musician at various times, Michael has had the privilege of coming around successful people because he had to work for them consistently for a period. But more than what they paid him for the services he rendered, one of the things Michael took away from his relationship with these people was the experience he gathered and the things he learned firsthand from them.