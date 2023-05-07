How to Protect Yourself From Skin Cancer During Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month and Beyond

Summer is almost here and as we spend more time outside, it’s even more important to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. May marks Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness around the most serious forms of skin cancer and share ways to increase your prevention.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States with over 5 million cases diagnosed each year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 9,000 Americans die of melanoma per year. While many of us take measures to protect ourselves from skin cancer, there are still others who are not aware of the importance of regular screening and early detection.