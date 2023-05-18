How to Receive Constructive Criticism in a Professional Way and Use It to Grow

Someone’s ability to receive feedback says a lot about them as a person and as a professional. Unless you’re doing an impression of a pro wrestler from the 90s, arrogance and ignorance will get you nowhere in the business world.

Constructive criticism is part of working life, whether you’re a carpenter, coder, or carnival barker. The challenge comes with receiving this feedback, reflecting on it intelligently, and turning it into fuel to propel your projects and career forward.

Let’s talk about constructive criticism and how business pros use it to grow.