How Travis Killian Built Upper Echelon Products Into An Innovation Vehicle For Emerging Markets

The first product that Killian and Upper Echelon Products brought to the market is a microcosm for how the entrepreneur and his team approach business. Killian quickly identified that there were multiple holes in the market as e-commerce sites were overly focused on beauty products, fast fashion, and weight-loss supplements brands.

Despite the lack of visibility or consumer popularity for umbrella products, Killian realized that he could provide a lot of value to a lot of people by creating an innovative umbrella product. Understanding the e-commerce opportunity as well as the fact that the United States is one of the largest importers of umbrellas, Killian realized he could produce a high-quality and innovative umbrella right here in the USA and use existing e-commerce tools to reach as many consumers as possible.