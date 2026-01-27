how us casino brands are expanding their online presence globally

Article continues below advertisement

Online casinos in the US have grown pretty significantly over the past decade or so. With the shift to online games, an industry that you thought would only shine in brick-and-mortar spaces has actually turned into quite the phenomenon. Don't believe it? Well, just let the figures speak for themselves. The legal U.S. online gambling market generated approximately $23 billion in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in 2024. The total commercial online gaming revenue reached an annual record of $22.1 billion in 2024, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA). These are staggering figures, wouldn't you agree? The big question is how did US casino brands manage to do all of this? There are quite a few smart tactics that US casino brands brought in to create a larger casino presence. And it all started with going digital. Ready to learn more? Excellent, it's time to dive in.

Going Global Starts With Going Digital Not too long ago, many US casino names were tied almost entirely to physical buildings. Brick-and-mortar properties, casinos with hotels and familiar tourist locations. Now, online expansion is reshaping what a casino brand even is. Instead of relying on foot traffic and on-site gambling, they’re launching digital platforms aimed at international players who may never step foot in a physical location. To make that possible, US brands are partnering with international software providers to offer global game libraries and launching online platforms that can be accessed from different regions. Plus, they're adapting their websites and apps to different languages and regulations and adjusting their game catalogs to suit local preferences, not just US tastes. Embracing More Currencies to Attract Global Players One of the main things helping US casino brands expand is the decision to support more currencies. If an international player used to try depositing on a US platform, the experience could feel complicated, limited or expensive. Now, brands are adapting by offering wider financial compatibility. You can even find casino bonuses in different currencies to match the currency you need to play with. These are the tailor-made changes that operators are bringing to the table. Instead of sticking strictly to USD, they’re opening the door to: Multiple major fiat currencies like GBP, EUR, CAD, AUD

Popular digital wallets used heavily in Europe, Asia and Latin America This is making online play feel more local to international users, not like they’re accessing a US platform from far away.

Crypto Acceptance Is Fueling Faster Expansion Another expansion tool is cryptocurrency. Not every brand is embracing it but the ones that are see it as a gateway to attracting players who prefer faster transactions, fewer banking restrictions and a little more privacy. The appeal here is pretty simple. Crypto deposits and withdrawals tend to move faster and they reduce cross-border conversion fees. Plus, they avoid long wait times tied to international banks and help brands reach regions where traditional payments are restricted. For players, this makes the online experience feel smoother. For brands, it makes them look modern and globally aware instead of outdated or limited by old systems. Bonuses as a Player Magnet Across Borders Once payment accessibility is handled, the next step is giving players a reason to stay. Bonuses have become a global marketing tool and US casino brands are using them strategically as a way to compete in markets where international operators already have a strong presence. They’re offering: Welcome bonuses designed to grab attention quickly

Seasonal or event-based offers that feel geographically relevant In a crowded online market, bonuses are a way to stand out without relying on name recognition alone. Offering a €20 bonus will get you more attention faster, which is why online casinos have them.