Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence on Shocking $30K Monthly Payment to Ex David Eason

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans’ divorce from David Eason is shaping up to be a costly affair. “Unfortunately, North Carolina is a 50/50 state and even though I paid for the majority of our assets, they had to be divided regardless,” Evans, 34, told Us Weekly on August 12. “I don’t think a lot of people put that into perspective when getting married, and they definitely should. Prenups should be more accepted into society in my opinion.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenelle Evans and David Eason divorced in July 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

A report surfaced on August 11, revealing that Jenelle must pay her ex-husband over $30,000 a month as part of their divorce settlement. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Evans now bears the full responsibility for a tax lien and $40,000 debt that she and Eason, 37, owed to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenelle Evans and David Eason started their relationship in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

These two have experienced their share of ups and downs over the years. Evans began dating Eason in 2015, and shortly after their September 2017 marriage, they welcomed daughter Ensley in January 2018. Evans also has son Jace, 16, from her previous relationship with Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 11, with Nathan Griffith.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans has three children with different partners.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Evans is on the hook for what remains of the mortgage on their North Carolina home, reportedly totaling $138,920. “Even though I was left with some debt, I hope everyone can learn from my mistakes and life lessons once again. I’m happy to close this chapter for good,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

In July, a judge granted Evans' motion for an “absolute divorce” from Eason. Before finalizing the divorce, she opened up about her decision to file for separation in March 2024 after six tumultuous years. “His attitude that he had, putting everyone in a bad mood all the time,” Evans revealed to Us in July. “Everyone was walking on eggshells and I’m like, I don’t have to live like this, and I don’t have to stay together just because we have kids.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @j_evans1219/Instagram Jenelle Evans shared on Instagram that she’s in a much better place post-divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The MTV reality star said she’s in a much better place post-divorce while settling into life in Las Vegas. “It took a little time to get used to, but now I’m enjoying my alone time,” she said. “I’m feeling great because I’m taking the time to heal for myself and taking this time to be alone.”

Article continues below advertisement