How Video Games Are Shaping Pop Culture
One of the fastest growing forms of entertainment for adults is video games. The global video game industry made an incredible $183.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to be worth over $373.20 billion by the time we reach 2027. It’s no surprise that games are being enjoyed by a wide range of demographics – from business professionals and celebrities to the elderly, on consoles and from mobile devices. It feels that these days, every adult is getting into gaming. And while new technologies continue to make the gaming experience even better every year, games have had an impact on other industries, as well as pop culture. In this article, we look at how video games are shaping pop culture from fashion and music to television, films and more.
Video games and fashion
Fashion has always drawn inspiration from diverse sources, and video games for adults have become an unexpected yet powerful influence on style. As gaming continues to evolve, its impact on fashion is being felt through collaborations, virtual fashion, and aesthetic trends.
Collaborations between gaming and fashion brands have gained momentum, particularly with adult-oriented games. These partnerships merge high-fashion designs with the bold, futuristic aesthetics found in video games. Streetwear collections inspired by gaming worlds have introduced metallic fabrics, neon accents, and industrial elements into mainstream fashion.
Virtual fashion, particularly in the form of in-game skins, has also become a significant medium for brands to showcase creativity. High-end designers are crafting digital apparel for mature gaming audiences, with many of these virtual designs inspiring real-world collections.
Additionally, the themes of games for adults have shaped broader fashion trends. The gothic tones of dark fantasy games and the survivalist aesthetics of post-apocalyptic titles have influenced dramatic silhouettes and utilitarian designs.
This interplay between fashion and gaming reflects a growing cultural shift, where digital worlds inspire real-world style for adult audiences.
Video games and music
Another aspect of pop culture that’s been impacted by video games, including casino games like Big Bass Bonanza, has been music. Video game soundtracks and orchestral scores that have been created to make games more engaging have been performed live or make it to everyday Spotify playlists. And of course, most of us have been introduced to music artists and acts via video games. Grand Theft Auto has become known for popularising tracks through their in-game radio stations.
Video Games, TV, and Film
Video games have had a significant impact on the world of TV and film, influencing production studios, writers, and creators for years. This influence continues to inspire innovation and creativity in storytelling and visual production, especially in content aimed at adult audiences.
One key area of influence is storytelling techniques. Video games have introduced filmmakers to new ways of crafting narratives, such as nonlinear storytelling and immersive, choice-driven narratives. These approaches have redefined how stories are told in visual media, creating deeper, more engaging experiences for mature audiences.
Lastly, the adaptation of video games into movies and TV shows continues to grow.These adaptations highlight the growing synergy between gaming and traditional media, showcasing how video games continue to shape the entertainment landscape for adult audiences.