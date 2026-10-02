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Howard and Beth Stern Make Rare Public Appearance in Brooklyn After Lawsuit and Show Drama

pic of Howard and Beth Stern.
Source: MEGA

Howard and Beth Stern made a rare public appearance together this week amidst a series of scandals.

Oct. 2 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

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Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Otrosky Stern, have spent the year in upheaval after their former assistant sued them in April for creating a hostile work environment.

But that didn’t keep them from stepping out for a rare public appearance together when they were seen leaving the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Jimmy Kimmel is filming a week of shows in Brooklyn.

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'I Don't Know How She Puts Up With Me!'

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image of Beth Otrosky Stern
Source: MEGA

Beth Stern's romance with Howard has occasionally played out in public.

The 72-year-old radio host wore all black with a button-down shirt and jeans, as well as his signature sunglasses. Beth, 54, wore a yellow top, long maroon skirt, and heels.

Howard and Beth’s romance has played out in various ways on Kimmel; back in 2019, he re-proposed to her in front of the audience. This appearance continued to showcase their affection.

“I don’t know how she puts up with me!” Howard joked as Beth blew a kiss from the audience. “No one else does. She was so happy to get out of the house away from me!

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'I'm Pretty Sure This is My Last TV Appearance on Any Talk Show'

Image of Howard Stern
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern rarely does media appearances outside his own show. His appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' was his first late-night show in seven years.

The self-proclaimed “king of all media” said he planned flowers and romance for their eighteenth anniversary on October 4. “We always celebrate our love,” he remarked. “I will make love to my wife. It will take all of five minutes, honey. Don’t worry. It will be over very fast.”

Stern’s appearance on Kimmel’s show represents his first late-night appearance in seven years. “I’m pretty sure this is my last TV appearance on any talk show,” he remarked.

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Howard and Beth Were Sued in April; Suit was Dismissed in July

image of Beth Otrosky Stern
Source: MEGA

Beth Otrosky Stern and her husband, Howard, were sued earlier this year by their former personal assistant, alleging a toxic work environment.

The outing comes near the end of a chaotic year for the Sterns.

In April, their former executive assistant Leslie Kuhn sued them for creating a toxic work environment and applying “immense pressure” when managing their home and businesses. She alleged that Howard’s production company, One Twelve, showed her a nondisclosure agreement she denied ever signing. The lawsuit was dismissed on July 30.

'I Can't Tell You How Many Different People Have Called Me a Scumbag'

image of Howard Stern
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern has only obliquely referred to his scandals in public.

Howard also faced criticism after laying off a dozen staffers from his SiriusXM program, The Howard Stern Show, this summer after reducing the show to one episode per week.

Howard alluded to the scandals on his show’s season premiere in September. “I’ve never had a summer where I was treated so well in the press,” he quipped. “I can’t tell you how many different people have called me a scumbag.”

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