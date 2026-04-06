Howard Stern and Wife Beth Sued Over 'Hostile Work Environment' as Fired Ex-Assistant Fights Against Ironclad NDA in Bitter Legal Battle

Howard Stern and his wife, Beth, were hit with a lawsuit filed by their former assistant, who claims she was fired from a "hostile work environment."

The couple has been named in a bombshell lawsuit filed in New York court by a woman named Leslie Kuhn, who claims she worked as the Sterns' executive assistant and was booked busy by Beth after being asked to move into their 20,000-square-foot Southampton mansion, TMZ revealed in a Monday, April 6, report.

Kuhn said she was axed by The Howard Stern Show host and his wife less than two years after re-locating to live in their home, alleging her firing came as a result of a "hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices."