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Howard Stern and Wife Beth Sued Over 'Hostile Work Environment' as Fired Ex-Assistant Fights Against Ironclad NDA in Bitter Legal Battle

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Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Stern, have been accused of fostering a 'hostile work environment.'

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April 6 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

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Howard Stern and his wife, Beth, were hit with a lawsuit filed by their former assistant, who claims she was fired from a "hostile work environment."

The couple has been named in a bombshell lawsuit filed in New York court by a woman named Leslie Kuhn, who claims she worked as the Sterns' executive assistant and was booked busy by Beth after being asked to move into their 20,000-square-foot Southampton mansion, TMZ revealed in a Monday, April 6, report.

Kuhn said she was axed by The Howard Stern Show host and his wife less than two years after re-locating to live in their home, alleging her firing came as a result of a "hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices."

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Upon being fired, Kuhn claims she was presented with an ironclad NDA by Howard's production company, One Twelve, insisting the document was made to look like it was signed years prior, when she first began working for the Sterns.

Kuhn said the papers were signed before she participated in any interviews and believes her signature is "nothing more than her typewritten name in the same font style and size used to identify the parties' names in the recitals of the agreement."

In addition to the lawsuit, Kuhn is asking the judge to declare the NDA unenforceable in order for her to legally disclose details of her employment and openly discuss accusations the Sterns may use against her.

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