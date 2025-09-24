or
Article continues below advertisement
Howard Stern Calls FCC Chair a 'Hypocrite' Over Jimmy Kimmel Drama, Admits It 'Was a Nightmare' When Organization Targeted Him Years Ago

Composite photo of Howard Stern and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: mega

Howard Stern claimed he was canceling his Disney+ subscription due to ABC 'silencing' Jimmy Kimmel.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern showered pal Jimmy Kimmel with praise when the late-night host returned to his ABC show post-suspension.

The disc jockey noted Kimmel was facing "so much pressure" since he was basically "making a speech for free speech" in his first episode since Jimmy Kimmel Live! was placed on a temporary hiatus on September 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern Raves Over Jimmy Kimmel's Address

Photo of Howard Stern thought Jimmy Kimmel gave a 'beautiful address' in his first show back since ABC's suspension.
Source: @howardstern/youtube

Howard Stern thought Jimmy Kimmel gave a 'beautiful address' in his first show back since ABC's suspension.

"I thought he hit the right tone. I thought it was beautiful, really beautiful," Stern raved of the comedian on the Wednesday, September 24, installment of his self-titled radio show. "I was thrilled for him. He did a great job."

"I was thinking about all the censorship..." Stern continued, noting he was surprised when Kimmel brought up how Brendan Carr said years ago that the government shouldn't interfere with a broadcast network's comments.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kimmel was suspended for his 'ill-timed' comments about Charlie Kirk's death.
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

Kimmel was suspended for his 'ill-timed' comments about Charlie Kirk's death.

"How do you so morally change? How do you change your very core beliefs in America in order to accommodate your dumb job? How do you compromise and go, 'Yeah, let's get rid of this guy,' and you're the same guy a couple years ago who said we can never ever force the hand of broadcasting?" Stern questioned.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern's Past With the FCC

Photo of the radio star admitted 'it was a nightmare' when the FCC tried to censor him years ago.
Source: mega

The radio star admitted 'it was a nightmare' when the FCC tried to censor him years ago.

"There was a time in my life where the FCC was hounding me, and some days I would get so fatigued I couldn't even smile," the media personality recalled. "I was just so burned out from the whole thing. It was just a lot of pressure on me and a young family. The whole thing was endless."

"And then I would go on the air and antagonize the guy and then he would come after me even harder. Oh my god, it was such a nightmare, I didn't know what to do. I was a hot head," he confessed. "I'd even say s--- I regret."

Article continues below advertisement

Stern and his colleagues remembered when he got suspended for talking about Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl moment, when the *NSYNC alum ripped off part of the crooner's shirt to expose her chest on live TV.

"They took me off a lot of places," Stern said, noting he "got smacked in the head" just because of Timberlake's actions.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel's Return

Photo of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returned on September 23 after being suspended on September 17.
Source: mega

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returned on September 23 after being suspended on September 17.

As OK! reported, Kimmel's talk show was suspended for the comments he made about Charlie Kirk's death on the September 15 episode of his series. On Monday, September 22, ABC announced the show would be back the following day.

"I shared my point of view, they shared theirs. We talked it through, and at the end, even though they didn't have to — they really didn't have to, this is a giant company, we have short attention spans, and I am a tiny part of the Disney corporation — they welcomed me back on the air and I thank them for that," Kimmel explained upon his return. "It's been overwhelming...I've heard from all the people in the world over the last six days."

