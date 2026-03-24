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Howard Stern Declares He Knew the 'Real' Carolyn Bessette Amid Backlash Over 'Love Story' Portrayal: 'She Was Very Nice to Me'

Photo of Howard Stern, Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern spoke out about his friendship with Carolyn Bessette, claiming she isn't the person 'Love Story' portrays her as.

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March 24 2026, Updated 3:24 p.m. ET

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Howard Stern is the latest to weigh in on how Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr.'s relationship is portrayed in FX's Love Story.

"I knew the real Carolyn Bessette,” Stern, 72, said during the Monday, March 23, episode of The Howard Stern Show. “I won't say I knew her well, but we had many, many conversations, more than casual conversations. She was very lovely. She was like a really nice woman."

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Howard Stern Claimed He Knew the 'Real' Carolyn Bessette

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Photo of Howard Stern wouldn't reveal how he knew the 'real' Carolyn Bessette.
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern wouldn't reveal how he knew the 'real' Carolyn Bessette.

The son of President John F. Kennedy and his wife is the focus of Ryan Murphy's latest miniseries, which stars Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon.

The radio host wouldn't elaborate on how he met Carolyn, saying he knew "enough" to keep his "mouth shut about that."

"Some stuff you do have to keep private … But she was very nice to me, very open and talkative," he continued. "She didn't give me the nose-up-in-the air kind of thing. I don't have any juicy, gossipy story.”

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Howard Stern Posed for JFK Jr.'s Magazine

Photo of Howard Stern previously posed for JFK Jr.'s magazine 'George' in 1996.
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern previously posed for JFK Jr.'s magazine 'George' in 1996.

Howard also reflected on posing for JFK Jr.'s George magazine for the April/May 1996 issue. Despite calling it one of the "worst covers" he's ever done, he highlighted JFK Jr.'s attention to detail when it came to getting the project done.

"They convinced me to be chopping down a cherry tree with a chainsaw dressed up in colonel garb," the media personality said. "I guess I was supposed to be George Washington, but George Washington didn’t wear this s--- I was wearing. I looked like Paul Revere in drag.”

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'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette' Faced Major Criticism

Photo of 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette' premiered on February 12.
Source: MEGA

'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette' premiered on February 12.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has faced significant criticism since its release on February 12.

Based on a biography written by Elizabeth Beller, the series chronicles the couple's romance up to the tragic 1999 plane crash that claimed their lives.

Carolyn's portrayal has been picked apart by viewers, including her former hair colorists, many of whom have questioned the show's take on the style icon.

“It mirrored the journey Carolyn Bessette went through, from being unknown to suddenly being criticized for her every move,” executive producer Brad Simpson said in defense to The Hollywood Reporter.

John F. Kennedy's Grandson Slammed 'Love Story'

Photo of John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg slammed the project as 'grotesque.'
Source: MEGA

John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg slammed the project as 'grotesque.'

JFK Jr.'s nephew Jack Schlossberg was among the many critics, slamming the project as "grotesque" and claiming it was profiting off his late uncle's life.

The finale of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette airs on Thursday, March 26.

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