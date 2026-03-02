Jack Schlossberg Defends His 'Creepy' and 'Aggressive' Controversial Comments About J.D. Vance's Wife Usha
March 2 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
Jack Schlossberg is not sorry about his past controversial comments about Vice President J.D. Vance's wife, Usha Vance.
The grandson of John F. Kennedy, 33, defended his social media posts about Usha in a new interview with CBS News Sunday Morning.
Jack Schlossberg Frequently Trolls Usha Vance Online
In November 2025, Jack asked his followers on social media if "Usha Vance is way hotter than" his grandmother Jackie Kennedy Onassis.
One other post he shared featured his face superimposed on one of Usha's children.
When asked by CBS whether he was “crossing a line” with memes about the second lady, 40, Jack said he wasn’t.
"I think what's crossing a line is the propaganda that we see issued every single day by the White House and Vance," the politician noted. "So, what are we going to do, hold back? Hold back on our sense of humor and not tease them, make fun of them back?"
"You need to be aggressive right now to get your message through," Jack said.
"First of all, I don't think anyone was seriously thinking that I meant that we did actually have a love child!" he went on.
- Jack Schlossberg Trolls Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines in Hilarious Tweet
- J.D. Vance Slams 'Disgraceful' Jen Psaki for Insisting His Wife Usha Needs to Be 'Saved' From Him: 'The Second Lady Can Speak for Herself'
- J.D. Vance's Wife Usha Shuts Down Divorce Rumors After Ringless Appearance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jack Schlossberg Urged Democrats to 'Take the Gloves Off'
The Democratic political commentator continued: "You can point at anything I posted, I will point you back at a president who shares pictures of himself bombing U.S. citizens with fecal matter. This is a new era we're living in."
He further advised liberals to "take the gloves off" to go after Donald Trump's administration, adding that "people feel absolute free rein to say whatever they want about" the Kennedy family.
"So, I'm gonna throw it right back at you. Because you know what? The time is not now to hold back, sit on your hands and say, 'Hmm, okay. Well, why don't we just play it safe?' Absolutely not! We're gonna get these people out of here," Jack said.
His posts were described as "weird" and "creepy" by former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on her podcast "The Blueprint."
In an April 2025 tweet, Jack joked that he was having a child with Usha. "I’m having a son !! So excited about this. Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life. Out of wedlock , yes. But we might get married," he wrote.
This past January, Usha and her husband revealed they are expecting their fourth child together.