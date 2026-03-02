Jack Schlossberg Defends His 'Creepy' and 'Aggressive' Controversial Comments About J.D. Vance's Wife Usha

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Schlossberg Frequently Trolls Usha Vance Online

View this post on Instagram Source: @jackuno/Instagram Jack Schlossberg posted a meme last year of himself and Usha Vance.

In November 2025, Jack asked his followers on social media if "Usha Vance is way hotter than" his grandmother Jackie Kennedy Onassis. One other post he shared featured his face superimposed on one of Usha's children. When asked by CBS whether he was “crossing a line” with memes about the second lady, 40, Jack said he wasn’t.

Source: MEGA Usha Vance is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

"I think what's crossing a line is the propaganda that we see issued every single day by the White House and Vance," the politician noted. "So, what are we going to do, hold back? Hold back on our sense of humor and not tease them, make fun of them back?" "You need to be aggressive right now to get your message through," Jack said. "First of all, I don't think anyone was seriously thinking that I meant that we did actually have a love child!" he went on.

Jack Schlossberg Urged Democrats to 'Take the Gloves Off'

Source: MEGA Jack Schlossberg said you need to be 'aggressive right now to get your message through.'

The Democratic political commentator continued: "You can point at anything I posted, I will point you back at a president who shares pictures of himself bombing U.S. citizens with fecal matter. This is a new era we're living in." He further advised liberals to "take the gloves off" to go after Donald Trump's administration, adding that "people feel absolute free rein to say whatever they want about" the Kennedy family.

I’m having a son !! So excited about this.



Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life.



Out of wedlock , yes. But we might get married. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) April 6, 2025 Source: @JBKSchlossberg/X The politician shared a tweet in April 2025 where he joked about having a baby with Usha Vance.