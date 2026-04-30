Howard Stern Calls Ex-Assistant's $2.5 Million Wrongful Termination Lawsuit a 'Shakedown' and 'Transparent Sham'
April 30 2026, Published 10:26 a.m. ET
Howard Stern responded to the lawsuit filed by an ex-assistant he and wife Beth hired in 2022 and fired earlier this year.
A news outlet revealed the star requested to dismiss the lawsuit on Wednesday, April 29, with his lawyer calling it a "shakedown" and "transparent sham."
Howard and Beth Stern Were Accused of Creating a 'Hostile Work Environment'
The former assistant, Leslie Kuhn, asked for $2.5 million in damages, claiming she endured a "hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices."
In addition to trying to dismiss the lawsuit, the disc jockey is trying to prevent her from having NDAs voided. Though Leslie claimed details and dates of the NDA were changed, she wants them thrown out so she can respond to "accusations made against her."
Howard's lawyer responded via the dismissal filing, explaining, "The Sterns are entitled to enforce non-disclosure agreements signed by employees who enter their home and their private life."
"The reason Kuhn filed this lawsuit was to pressure the Stern Parties into making an outlandish payment to make her go away," the message continued. "The sole reason Kuhn’s termination has become a matter of public record is because Kuhn and her counsel chose to publicize it by filing this lawsuit."
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Leslie Kuhn Lived With the Sterns
As OK! reported, Leslie moved into the couple's home around two years ago.
Though she was first hired as an office manager, she transitioned into becoming their executive assistant. Her duties included "overseeing the staff at the Sterns’ Southampton mansion, handling day-to-day operations and managing Beth’s extensive at-home feline rescue and fostering operations."
She alleged she was promised a raise in December 2025 before she was suddenly terminated by One Twelve Inc.'s Vice President of Finance Mark D. Garten, who citied "alleged misconduct."
Leslie isn't the first former employee of the comedian to accuse him of mistreatment, as in Dark Side of the 2000s Shock Jocks, Jackie Martling claimed show staffers were not "paid well" despite Howard making millions.
"It was frightening what was going on. There was so much money coming in. It was crazy the amount of money," he spilled of working on The Howard Stern Show.
Martling admitted he quit the gig because the author refused to give him a raise.
"You are beyond rich and successful, and you have someone sitting next to you who makes you enjoy that job much more. And you let them go? Because he asked for more money?" he questioned. "Especially when you’re friends. It boggles the mind."