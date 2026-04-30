Howard Stern Calls Ex-Assistant's $2.5 Million Wrongful Termination Lawsuit a 'Shakedown' and 'Transparent Sham'

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Howard Stern responded to the lawsuit filed by an ex-assistant he and wife Beth hired in 2022 and fired earlier this year. A news outlet revealed the star requested to dismiss the lawsuit on Wednesday, April 29, with his lawyer calling it a "shakedown" and "transparent sham."

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Howard and Beth Stern Were Accused of Creating a 'Hostile Work Environment'

Source: mega Howard Stern filed to dismiss his ex-assistant's wrongful termination lawsuit.

The former assistant, Leslie Kuhn, asked for $2.5 million in damages, claiming she endured a "hostile work environment and enablement of that hostile work environment, immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site, and massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices." In addition to trying to dismiss the lawsuit, the disc jockey is trying to prevent her from having NDAs voided. Though Leslie claimed details and dates of the NDA were changed, she wants them thrown out so she can respond to "accusations made against her."

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Source: mega Leslie Kuhn worked for Howard and Beth Stern from 2022 to 2026.

Howard's lawyer responded via the dismissal filing, explaining, "The Sterns are entitled to enforce non-disclosure agreements signed by employees who enter their home and their private life." "The reason Kuhn filed this lawsuit was to pressure the Stern Parties into making an outlandish payment to make her go away," the message continued. "The sole reason Kuhn’s termination has become a matter of public record is because Kuhn and her counsel chose to publicize it by filing this lawsuit."

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Leslie Kuhn Lived With the Sterns

Source: mega Leslie Kuhn claimed she faced 'immense pressure' while working for the couple.

As OK! reported, Leslie moved into the couple's home around two years ago. Though she was first hired as an office manager, she transitioned into becoming their executive assistant. Her duties included "overseeing the staff at the Sterns’ Southampton mansion, handling day-to-day operations and managing Beth’s extensive at-home feline rescue and fostering operations." She alleged she was promised a raise in December 2025 before she was suddenly terminated by One Twelve Inc.'s Vice President of Finance Mark D. Garten, who citied "alleged misconduct."

Source: mega Howard Stern called the lawsuit a 'shakedown.'