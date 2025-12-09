Howard Stern Fires Back at Kim Kardashian After She Criticized Him for 'Mocking' Her Paris Robbery

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Blasted Howard Stern on Her Hulu Show

Source: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube Howard Stern addressed Kim Kardashian's recent comments on 'The Kardashians.'

“And she’s very emotional about it,” he said before playing the clip of the Hulu show. “Fortunately, anyway in this case, our show is taped. So, we went back and looked up what I said and nothing could be further from the truth.” In the clip, Kardashian spoke with producers as she referenced a headline with the two media personalities’ photos that read, “Howard Stern: Kim Kardashian should be jailed if armed robbery is a farce.”

Kim Kardashian Said Howard Stern 'Mocked' Her

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian claimed that Howard Stern 'mocked' after the robbery.

“Howard Stern was like famously mocking it all the time and saying that it was just, I’m sick and it’s such a joke and I made it all up,” she said in a confessional. “I remember he was so defiant about it.” Stern then pulled up old clips of his show where he spoke about the All’s Fair actress. “If this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up, or whatever they did, I mean, that is a frightening,” he said in a 2016 clip. “If it is a farce, then really they should go to jail for that.”

Howard Stern Provided Reciepts

Source: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube Howard Stern referenced old clips of his show when addressing Kim Kardashian.

His co-host Robin Quivers said she “didn’t believe” that was the case, to which Stern replied, “I don’t either.” “There were no security cameras in the area, so there’s no footage of what went on,” Quivers, 73, continued, before Stern joked, “The one time the Kardashians don’t have a camera, something interesting [happens].”

Howard Stern Shaded Kim Kardashian

Source: MEGA Howard Stern believed his comments about Kim Kardashian's robbery were a 'fair assessment.'