Howard Stern Fires Back at Kim Kardashian After She Criticized Him for 'Mocking' Her Paris Robbery
Dec. 9 2025, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Howard Stern provided receipts after Kim Kardashian blasted him during the latest episode of The Kardashians.
The Howard Stern Show radio host, 71, addressed the Skims founder’s claims during the December 4 episode, where she said Stern "mocked" the 2016 robbery she experienced in Paris.
Kim Kardashian Blasted Howard Stern on Her Hulu Show
“And she’s very emotional about it,” he said before playing the clip of the Hulu show. “Fortunately, anyway in this case, our show is taped. So, we went back and looked up what I said and nothing could be further from the truth.”
In the clip, Kardashian spoke with producers as she referenced a headline with the two media personalities’ photos that read, “Howard Stern: Kim Kardashian should be jailed if armed robbery is a farce.”
Kim Kardashian Said Howard Stern 'Mocked' Her
“Howard Stern was like famously mocking it all the time and saying that it was just, I’m sick and it’s such a joke and I made it all up,” she said in a confessional. “I remember he was so defiant about it.”
Stern then pulled up old clips of his show where he spoke about the All’s Fair actress.
“If this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up, or whatever they did, I mean, that is a frightening,” he said in a 2016 clip. “If it is a farce, then really they should go to jail for that.”
Howard Stern Provided Reciepts
His co-host Robin Quivers said she “didn’t believe” that was the case, to which Stern replied, “I don’t either.”
“There were no security cameras in the area, so there’s no footage of what went on,” Quivers, 73, continued, before Stern joked, “The one time the Kardashians don’t have a camera, something interesting [happens].”
Howard Stern Shaded Kim Kardashian
Stern returned to the present day and said he believed his previous statements about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum were a “fair assessment.”
“That some people were saying it’s fake, which was true. And we said, ‘We don’t think it’s fake, we think that she went through something horrible. Some guys came into her room and threw her in a bathtub and pointed a gun at her,” he recalled before throwing a slight dig toward the reality star. “I have said so many awful things in my career. You don’t need to make up stuff. You could certainly find every awful thing I’ve said. It’s no secret.”