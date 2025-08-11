Howard Stern 'Hates' Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, Insider Claims: It's 'Turned' His 'World Upside Down'
Radio legend Howard Stern reportedly can't stand "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper to the point where SiriusXM executives go out of their way to avoid any chance encounter between the two, an insider alleged.
"She's the one that bugs him," the insider claimed.
"She gets hundreds of millions of hits, she has this mega $125 million deal, and he hates that this young bubbly woman is the big new thing," the insider alleged.
The source revealed that Cooper's presence at SiriusXM and her skyrocketing popularity have left the 71-year-old radio icon feeling irked. "It's completely turned Howard's world upside down," the insider noted. "He's been in radio 40 years, and this change has really shocked everyone."
Cooper, 30, made the move from Spotify to SiriusXM in 2024 and has made waves in the industry. "Alex and Joe Rogan, these massive podcasters, have traditional radio guys stunned," they added. "That's the future."
The insider confirmed that SiriusXM is doing everything it can to keep Stern and Cooper apart during her visits to New York.
In addition to his friction with Cooper, Stern is reportedly feeling the pressure from fellow SiriusXM host Andy Cohen's flourishing success.
The source shared, "Andy's interviews are regularly promoted by Sirius, while you just don't hear much about Howard's interviews these days."
Stern's contract, which he has held since 2006, will expire this fall. While Sirius plans to make him an offer, sources suggest they don't anticipate him to accept it.
"Sirius and Stern are never going to agree on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment," a source disclosed.
As for Cooper, her star continues to rise. She has interviewed a slew of culturally relevant celebrities, from Chappell Roan to Kamala Harris, on her popular podcast. Her two-part documentary, Call Her Alex, which chronicles her journey to prominence, premiered on Disney+ and Hulu in June.
"I wanted you guys to see where I came from," Cooper said at the premiere. "I think this was really a way for you to get to know me as Alex Cooper from Pennsylvania."