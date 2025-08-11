NEWS Howard Stern 'Hates' Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, Insider Claims: It's 'Turned' His 'World Upside Down' Source: Mega; @alexandracooper/Instagram Insiders claim Howard Stern resents 'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper’s rise at SiriusXM, leading the network to keep the two apart. OK! Staff Aug. 11 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Radio legend Howard Stern reportedly can't stand "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper to the point where SiriusXM executives go out of their way to avoid any chance encounter between the two, an insider alleged. "She's the one that bugs him," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram Howard Stern does not like Alex Cooper, an insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

"She gets hundreds of millions of hits, she has this mega $125 million deal, and he hates that this young bubbly woman is the big new thing," the insider alleged. The source revealed that Cooper's presence at SiriusXM and her skyrocketing popularity have left the 71-year-old radio icon feeling irked. "It's completely turned Howard's world upside down," the insider noted. "He's been in radio 40 years, and this change has really shocked everyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Alex Cooper’s $125 million deal and popularity have shaken Howard Stern, an insider claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Cooper, 30, made the move from Spotify to SiriusXM in 2024 and has made waves in the industry. "Alex and Joe Rogan, these massive podcasters, have traditional radio guys stunned," they added. "That's the future." The insider confirmed that SiriusXM is doing everything it can to keep Stern and Cooper apart during her visits to New York.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Howard Stern faces competition from other SiriusXM podcasters and radio hosts.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to his friction with Cooper, Stern is reportedly feeling the pressure from fellow SiriusXM host Andy Cohen's flourishing success. The source shared, "Andy's interviews are regularly promoted by Sirius, while you just don't hear much about Howard's interviews these days." Stern's contract, which he has held since 2006, will expire this fall. While Sirius plans to make him an offer, sources suggest they don't anticipate him to accept it. "Sirius and Stern are never going to agree on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment," a source disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram Alex Cooper's documentary ‘Call Her Alex’ premiered on Disney+ and Hulu in June.