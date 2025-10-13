Howard Stern Insists He 'Loves' Oprah Winfrey Despite Feud Rumors, Claims She's 'Afraid' to Sit Down and Talk to Him: 'She's Brilliant'

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern is clearing the air over rumors that he's been in a years-long feud with Oprah Winfrey. While on "Andy Cohen Live," the Bravo boss asked the famous disc jockey about his relationship with the philanthropic star after he called her out years ago.



Howard Stern Denies Feuding With Oprah Winfrey

Source: mega Howard Stern said he 'loves' Oprah Winfrey when asked if she was his 'enemy.'

"I think about who are Howard Stern's kind of enemies at this point, or punching bags," Andy Cohen said. "And I get the sense that you've either publicly or privately kind of mended fences with them, but it seems like Oprah might be the only kind of Howard Stern foe or enemy that you still have?" "I love Oprah," the comedian replied, which left Cohen surprised. "I follow Oprah. I enjoy watching Oprah."



Why Did the Feud Rumors Start?

The feud rumors began years ago, as Stern poked fun at Winfrey for seemingly flaunting her wealth. He also brought up her name when the FCC investigated him in 2004, claiming that she should be looked into as well since she too discusses taboo topics such as teenaged s--. However, Stern has no ill will toward her.



Source: mega The disc jockey poked fun at the way Winfrey 'shows her wealth' — but he insisted he's a fan of hers.

"I like sometimes how Oprah is so unaware. Maybe she is aware, but I suspect, I'm an Oprah follower, but sometimes she's unaware of the sort of way she shows her wealth," he explained of why he's shaded her in the past. "I couldn't do that. I'm not saying that she's wrong. We all know she's wealthy. But I think in the world right now, there is such a disparity between those who have and those who have not. And it's only getting worse… so I find it funny."



Source: mega Stern said he would love the opportunity to talk with Winfrey but believes she's too 'afraid' to do so.

"And I'm not gonna sit there and tell you I don't think it's funny. I go, 'Wow, Oprah is unapologetically wealthy,' and good for her. But I don't hate Oprah at all," the radio personality emphasized. "I think she's brilliant." Stern added that he would love to chat with the magazine editor, but she "wouldn't sit down with me."



The Comedian Believes Oprah Winfrey Is 'Afraid' to Talk to Him

Source: mega Stern revealed he's friendly with Winfrey's best pal Gayle King.