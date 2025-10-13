or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Howard Stern
OK LogoNEWS

Howard Stern Insists He 'Loves' Oprah Winfrey Despite Feud Rumors, Claims She's 'Afraid' to Sit Down and Talk to Him: 'She's Brilliant'

Split photo of Howard Stern and Oprah Winfrey
Source: mega

Howard Stern clarified gossip that he doesn't like Oprah Winfrey after he called her out for flaunting her wealth.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern is clearing the air over rumors that he's been in a years-long feud with Oprah Winfrey.

While on "Andy Cohen Live," the Bravo boss asked the famous disc jockey about his relationship with the philanthropic star after he called her out years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern Denies Feuding With Oprah Winfrey

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Howard Stern said he 'loves' Oprah Winfrey when asked if she was his 'enemy.'
Source: mega

Howard Stern said he 'loves' Oprah Winfrey when asked if she was his 'enemy.'

"I think about who are Howard Stern's kind of enemies at this point, or punching bags," Andy Cohen said. "And I get the sense that you've either publicly or privately kind of mended fences with them, but it seems like Oprah might be the only kind of Howard Stern foe or enemy that you still have?"

"I love Oprah," the comedian replied, which left Cohen surprised. "I follow Oprah. I enjoy watching Oprah."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did the Feud Rumors Start?

The feud rumors began years ago, as Stern poked fun at Winfrey for seemingly flaunting her wealth. He also brought up her name when the FCC investigated him in 2004, claiming that she should be looked into as well since she too discusses taboo topics such as teenaged s--.

However, Stern has no ill will toward her.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Howard Stern

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The disc jockey poked fun at the way Winfrey 'shows her wealth' — but he insisted he's a fan of hers.
Source: mega

The disc jockey poked fun at the way Winfrey 'shows her wealth' — but he insisted he's a fan of hers.

"I like sometimes how Oprah is so unaware. Maybe she is aware, but I suspect, I'm an Oprah follower, but sometimes she's unaware of the sort of way she shows her wealth," he explained of why he's shaded her in the past. "I couldn't do that. I'm not saying that she's wrong. We all know she's wealthy. But I think in the world right now, there is such a disparity between those who have and those who have not. And it's only getting worse… so I find it funny."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Stern said he would love the opportunity to talk with Winfrey but believes she's too 'afraid' to do so.
Source: mega

Stern said he would love the opportunity to talk with Winfrey but believes she's too 'afraid' to do so.

"And I'm not gonna sit there and tell you I don't think it's funny. I go, 'Wow, Oprah is unapologetically wealthy,' and good for her. But I don't hate Oprah at all," the radio personality emphasized. "I think she's brilliant."

Stern added that he would love to chat with the magazine editor, but she "wouldn't sit down with me."

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian Believes Oprah Winfrey Is 'Afraid' to Talk to Him

Photo of Stern revealed he's friendly with Winfrey's best pal Gayle King.
Source: mega

Stern revealed he's friendly with Winfrey's best pal Gayle King.

"I think Oprah feels… you know what? Oprah doesn't need it. You know what? I'm gonna advise Oprah: Stay away from me, because you don't need it," he stated.

"I think she’s afraid," Stern admitted. "I know [Winfrey’s friend] Gayle King very well. And I think at one point she suggested, ‘Oh, we should get together with Oprah.’ I said, ‘You better check with Oprah. You better. Don’t surprise her with me.'”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.