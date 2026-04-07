How Kelly Ripa's Birthday Compliment to Howie Mandel Sparked Viral TV Feud

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Howie Mandel’s 70th birthday shoutout on Live with Kelly and Mark was supposed to be lighthearted. Instead, it sparked one of the week’s most awkward — and oddly entertaining — celebrity dust-ups. The comedian’s blunt reaction to a compliment from hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos quickly went viral, leading to an apology, a walk-back, and a growing back-and-forth that’s kept fans watching.

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The Compliment That Didn’t Land

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos laughed as Howie Mandel rejected the birthday compliment.

The moment unfolded when Consuelos and Ripa congratulated Mandel on turning 70 and told him he looked great, but that didn’t sit well with the America’s Got Talent judge. “You look great,” Consuelos said, prompting Mandel to push back immediately. “I look great? That doesn’t mean anything to me,” he replied. As the hosts clarified they weren’t saying he looked good “for 70,” Mandel insisted that was exactly what they meant. “It’s like saying, ‘You’re smart for a stupid person,’” he added, drawing uneasy laughter from the audience. Despite the tension, the exchange eventually softened, with Mandel joking, “I’m gorgeous. I am. I am,” while Ripa responded, “You’re a thing of beauty.”

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The Apology — and the Regret

Source: @howiemandel/INSTAGRAM Howie Mandel later posted a public apology on Instagram.

Days later, Mandel took to Instagram to issue a rare public apology to Ripa, calling it the first of his 50-year career and admitting, “You’re right, you’re absolutely right.” But the apology didn’t stick.

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Source: LiveKellyandMark/YOUTUBE He admitted on a podcast that he regretted apologizing.

Speaking on the podcast “Hot Mics with Billy Bush,” Mandel said he now regrets posting it altogether. “I don’t believe in apologizing, but as I said in that post, which I kind of regret making, obviously, I told a joke that didn’t land well,” he said. Bush pressed Mandel to explain why he regretted it. “Because I don’t think you should apologize for a joke," Mandel responded. “And I do agree. People are saying it wherever I go now, I do think I look good. I don’t even think the caveat is for 70. I just think I look good.” He added that he wasn’t sure why he felt compelled to apologize in the first place, saying he doesn’t “know what’s going on” or “when this will end.”

The Show Fires Back

Source: LiveKellyandMark/YOUTUBE Michael Gelman added another joke in the comments section of Howie Mandel's apology post.